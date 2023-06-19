Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

PHOTOS: Bird Island, Minnesota, holds annual Island Days festivities

Island Days brings four days of family fun to the small community of Bird Island in west central Minnesota.

Island Days 061623 001.jpg
Harper Plumley, 7, creates a piece of sidewalk chalk art while taking part in the sidewalk art contest in front of Frandsen Bank &amp; Trust on Friday, June 16, 2023, during Island Days in Bird Island.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 3:32 PM

BIRD ISLAND — The rural community of Bird Island was abuzz with excited children and their families early Friday morning, as Main Street was the place to be to catch all the fun at the annual Island Days community celebration.

The event began Wednesday and had events running through Saturday evening, including the regatta parade, street dance, costume run and much more for folks of all ages to enjoy.

Residents of the community of just over 1,000 were greeted throughout the week by yards "flocked" with plastic pink flamingos, a happenstance avoided by paying $5 for "flock insurance," or for $10, relocating the invasive pink birds to a friend or neighbor's property.

For more information about the community or upcoming events, visit www.birdislandcity.com/happenings.

Island Days 061623 002.jpg
Mia Nissen, 8, shops around the vendor booths for the Crazy Days event along Main Street during Island Days in Bird Island on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Island Days 061623 003.jpg
Xander Hines, 11, rocks a pink flamingo costume while walking around vendors at Crazy Days during Island Days in Bird Island on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Island Days 061623 004.jpg
Sadie Zuhlsdorf, 11, rolls around Paige Paur, 2, in a Radio Flyer across Main Street during Island Days in Bird Island on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Island Days 061623 005.jpg
A yard is filled with pink flamingos during Island Days in Bird Island on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Island Days 061623 006.jpg
Youngsters create masterpieces while competing in the sidewalk art contest in front of Frandsen Bank & Trust during Island Days in Bird Island on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Island Days 061623 007.jpg
People visit vendor booths along Main Street during Island Days in Bird Island on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Read more:
FSA Ambulance lights
Local
Eden Valley man injured after two-vehicle crash southeast of Paynesville, Minnesota
Jeffery Edmond Teicher, 56, was injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Paynesville Township. He was transported to the Paynesville hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured in the accident, according to the State Patrol.
June 19, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 19, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through June 26, 2023
June 19, 2023 05:37 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Willmar Middle School construction 061323 001.jpg
Local
Summer projects have already started at Willmar Public Schools
Supply chains are not the problem they once were, but they can slow projects for a school district, which has just three months each year to get most projects done.
June 19, 2023 05:07 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 19, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
June 19, 2023 04:20 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Fatal crash on Kandiyohi County Highway 2 kills three
The crash occurred at 10:48 a.m. Sunday on Kandiyohi County Road 2 (also 145th Street Northeast) a quarter mile north of 240th Avenue Northeast in Roseville Township, Kandiyohi County.
June 18, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Spectators watch as youngsters compete in the open dairy judging at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Willmar.
Local
Upcoming Kandiyohi County Board meeting will include visit by the county fair board
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.
June 18, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
WMU Logo NEW.jpg
Local
Willmar City Council to hold a public hearing regarding selling property owned by Willmar Municipal Utilities
Willmar Municipal Utilities is selling four parcels it owns along the 800 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest to Chaw’s Asian Market, which is the downstairs tenant on one of the lots, for $280,000.
June 18, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
City Line Towing 042723 002.jpg
Local
Willmar City Council to meet in closed session to discuss potential land sale
The Willmar City Council will go into a closed session at the end of its meeting Tuesday to discuss the potential sale of city-owned land.
June 17, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Public hearing on amending zoning ordinance set June 20 during Willmar City Council meeting
Willmar City Council will have a public hearing regarding an amendment to its zoning ordinance during its Tuesday, June 20, regular meeting, which will take place at the Willmar Municipal Utilities Auditorium.
June 17, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 17, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through June 24, 2023
June 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
