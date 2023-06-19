PHOTOS: Bird Island, Minnesota, holds annual Island Days festivities

BIRD ISLAND — The rural community of Bird Island was abuzz with excited children and their families early Friday morning, as Main Street was the place to be to catch all the fun at the annual Island Days community celebration.

The event began Wednesday and had events running through Saturday evening, including the regatta parade, street dance, costume run and much more for folks of all ages to enjoy.

Residents of the community of just over 1,000 were greeted throughout the week by yards "flocked" with plastic pink flamingos, a happenstance avoided by paying $5 for "flock insurance," or for $10, relocating the invasive pink birds to a friend or neighbor's property.

For more information about the community or upcoming events, visit www.birdislandcity.com/happenings.

Mia Nissen, 8, shops around the vendor booths for the Crazy Days event along Main Street during Island Days in Bird Island on Friday, June 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Xander Hines, 11, rocks a pink flamingo costume while walking around vendors at Crazy Days during Island Days in Bird Island on Friday, June 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Sadie Zuhlsdorf, 11, rolls around Paige Paur, 2, in a Radio Flyer across Main Street during Island Days in Bird Island on Friday, June 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

A yard is filled with pink flamingos during Island Days in Bird Island on Friday, June 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Youngsters create masterpieces while competing in the sidewalk art contest in front of Frandsen Bank & Trust during Island Days in Bird Island on Friday, June 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune