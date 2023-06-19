PHOTOS: Bird Island, Minnesota, holds annual Island Days festivities
Island Days brings four days of family fun to the small community of Bird Island in west central Minnesota.
BIRD ISLAND — The rural community of Bird Island was abuzz with excited children and their families early Friday morning, as Main Street was the place to be to catch all the fun at the annual Island Days community celebration.
The event began Wednesday and had events running through Saturday evening, including the regatta parade, street dance, costume run and much more for folks of all ages to enjoy.
Residents of the community of just over 1,000 were greeted throughout the week by yards "flocked" with plastic pink flamingos, a happenstance avoided by paying $5 for "flock insurance," or for $10, relocating the invasive pink birds to a friend or neighbor's property.
For more information about the community or upcoming events, visit www.birdislandcity.com/happenings.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT