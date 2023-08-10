Photos: Bull riders hang on for dear life at Kandiyohi County Fair competition

WILLMAR — The rodeo grounds were filled to the brim at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Wednesday evening as folks from all around flocked to the area for a night of fun at the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event. A larger-than-expected turnout of attendees made for standing room only around the corral — and even pushed the event's starting time back to allow folks to get in before the dust began to fly.

The event featured bull riders from Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota and beyond, giving folks an entertaining show as some of the best from the region tried to stay on a raging bull as long as possible.

Wednesday kicked off a large portion of offerings at the Kandiyohi County Fair. To see what other fun events are coming up through this weekend, visit www.kandifair.com/schedule.html .

Savannah Reich, 3, peers over the railing at the bull-riding arena while waiting for the action to begin prior to the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Attendees stand for the American flag as Kaylyn Irwin carries it around the arena during the start of the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Jack Kruse struggles to free his hand from his bull while competing in the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Caleb Buckwalter of Allison, Iowa, prepares to ride during the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Jack Kruse, center, of Fairmont, cracks a smile while talking to friends before the start of the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Aaron Keeton goes flying off his bull while competing in the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Grant Fulks of Oliver, Missouri, takes a moment to relax in the corral before the start of the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A bull fighter has a close encounter during the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune