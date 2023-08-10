Photos: Bull riders hang on for dear life at Kandiyohi County Fair competition

WILLMAR
— The rodeo grounds were filled to the brim at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Wednesday evening as folks from all around flocked to the area for a night of fun at the
Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event.
A larger-than-expected turnout of attendees made for standing room only around the corral — and even pushed the event's starting time back to allow folks to get in before the dust began to fly.
The event featured bull riders from Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota and beyond, giving folks an entertaining show as some of the best from the region tried to stay on a raging bull as long as possible.
Wednesday kicked off a large portion of offerings at the Kandiyohi County Fair. To see what other fun events are coming up through this weekend, visit
www.kandifair.com/schedule.html
.
