Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Photos: Bull riders hang on for dear life at Kandiyohi County Fair competition

Wednesday's offerings at the Kandiyohi County Fair were capped by a bull-riding event Aug. 10, 2023. The annual event continues through Saturday.

Bull Riding 081023 001.jpg
Grant Fulks of Oliver, Missouri, holds on tight as a bull attempts to buck him off in the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding competition at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:44 PM

WILLMAR — The rodeo grounds were filled to the brim at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Wednesday evening as folks from all around flocked to the area for a night of fun at the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event. A larger-than-expected turnout of attendees made for standing room only around the corral — and even pushed the event's starting time back to allow folks to get in before the dust began to fly.

The event featured bull riders from Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota and beyond, giving folks an entertaining show as some of the best from the region tried to stay on a raging bull as long as possible.

Wednesday kicked off a large portion of offerings at the Kandiyohi County Fair. To see what other fun events are coming up through this weekend, visit www.kandifair.com/schedule.html .

Bull Riding 081023 002.jpg
Savannah Reich, 3, peers over the railing at the bull-riding arena while waiting for the action to begin prior to the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Bull Riding 081023 003.jpg
Attendees stand for the American flag as Kaylyn Irwin carries it around the arena during the start of the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Bull Riding 081023 004.jpg
Jack Kruse struggles to free his hand from his bull while competing in the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Bull Riding 081023 005.jpg
Caleb Buckwalter of Allison, Iowa, prepares to ride during the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Kandiyohi County Fair dog agility 080923 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Kandiyohi County Fair hosts dog agility competition
Kandiyohi County Fair hosts dog agility judging morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the fairgrounds in Willmar.
1d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi County Fair 080823 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds spring to life on Entry Day
Folks gear up for a week of fun, animal judging and other family-friendly events at annual Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. The fair runs Aug. 9-12, 2023.
2d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
River Life 080123 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Photos: Life along the mellow Middle Fork River in Kandiyohi County
Spending time along the slow-moving waters of the Middle Fork Crow River provides a look into the various life reliant on the riparian habitat.
4d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Pennock Fun Days 080523 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Pennock comes together for annual Fun Days celebration
Tractor pull, grand parade, kids activities and more highlight annual Pennock community festival over the weekend.
4d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Lake Lillian 100th 080323 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Lake Lillian, Minnesota, turns up the music for 100th anniversary celebration
Lake Lillian celebrates 100th anniversary during week-long community festivities.
6d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Rockin Robbins 080223 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Thousands attend final Rockin' Robbins concert of 2023
The summer concert series' grand finale featured the Ryan Van Slooten Band and the Fabulous Armadillos on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Willmar.
Aug 2
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Farmers Market 072923 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Farm-fresh produce abounds at Willmar-area farmers markets
Farmers markets have arrived for another summer season in Willmar.
Jul 31
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Waterama 072923 002.jpg
Local
Photos: Glenwood community makes a splash at annual Waterama festival
Glenwood residents celebrate the four-day festival with a wealth of activities for folks of all ages.
Jul 30
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Lightning on Green Lake 072823 001.jpg
Local
Photos/Video: Lightning fills the sky over Green Lake on Thursday, July 27, 2023
Lightning from a passing storm creates a light show above Green Lake Thursday evening near Spicer.
Jul 28
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Rockin Robbins 072523 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Rockin' Robbins features a little bit of blues and rock and roll
West Addison Blues, The Crown Jewels highlight third Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of 2023.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Macy Moore
New London storm damage 072623 004.jpg
Local
Photos: Storms roll through the region overnight, causing downed power lines, trees
Residents come together to clean up on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after severe weather overnight caused pontoon boats to flip, damaged trees and downed powerlines.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Game Night with Lucky Duck 072123 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Board games and brews highlight Game Night with Lucky Duck
Bi-monthly gatherings bring New London game enthusiasts together at Goat Ridge Brewing Company.
Jul 23
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Rockin Robbins 071823 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Robbins Island rocks during second free concert of summer in Willmar
Night of live music features musical acts, Free and Easy, and Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars.
Jul 19
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Clown Bar 071423 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Clowns overrun Little Theatre Auditorium for pair of shows in New London, Minnesota
"C﻿lown Bar: Episode 1" entertains crowd for two special nights of performances.
Jul 16
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Cool, classic cars cruise into Sacred Heart Summerfest car show
The community-wide celebration continues through Sunday, July 16.
Jul 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sibley State Park 070523 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Soak up the summer sun at Sibley State Park
People enjoy the great outdoors as the summer season gets into full swing at Sibley State Park in rural New London.
Jul 10
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Danube Fun Days 070823 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Danube Fun Days holds annual kids carnival
Youngsters vie for toy prizes at annual kids carnival on Friday, July 7, at Voelz Park in Danube.
Jul 10
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Disc Golf Tournament 070823 001.jpg
Sports
Photos: Toys for Tots holds its 10th annual Disc Golf Tourney
The tournament featured 96 athletes from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and throughout Minnesota.
Jul 9
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Clara City Prairie Fest 070823 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Clara City holds annual Prairie Fest 2023
Members of the Clara City community gathered for tons of family fun activities throughout the day Saturday.
Jul 9
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Litchfield Watercade 070723 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Litchfield, Minnesota, Watercade celebration kicks off with Central Park entertainment
Ice cream, pie, and comedy show kick off four-day Watercade celebration in Litchfield.
Jul 7
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC Canoe class 063023 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Photos: Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center holds summertime paddle event at sunset
Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
Jul 6
 · 
By  Macy Moore
At the drive thru 070123 001.jpg
Community
Photo: Pair of riders make a stop at Spicer Dairy Queen for a cold treat on a hot summer day
A pair of horseback riders took their mounts through the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Spicer on July 1.
Jul 6
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Land 063023 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: West Addison Blues rock the stage at The Land in Spicer, Minnesota
The summer music series continues through September at The Land in Spicer.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Fireworks light up Green Lake for Fourth of July in Spicer, Minnesota
People gather along Green Lake to watch vivid hues illuminate the night sky as Fourth of July draws to a close.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Splash of rain doesn't deter Fourth of July celebration in Spicer, Minnesota
Thousands fill downtown Spicer streets during annual Fourth of July celebration Tuesday morning.
Jul 4
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Prinsburg holds community-wide Fourth of July celebration
Prinsburg holds annual Fourth of July parade amid annual weekend celebration.
Jul 2
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Hoops by the Lake 070223 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Spicer kicks off Fourth of July festivities with 3 on 3 tourney
Saulsbury Beach fills with hoops fans during annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.
Jul 1
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 005.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Construction work begins at Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds
Work on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds began on Monday of this week.
Jun 29
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Community Crafts 062723 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar artists make crafts go 'Snap, Crackle, Pop!'
Folks gather to build Fourth of July firework craft displays just in time for Independence Day.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kiwanis Kids Day 062123 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar Fests kicks off 2023 with a bang with Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park
Folks flock to Rice Park for Kiwanis Kids Day fun Wednesday evening.
Jun 22
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Bull Riding 081023 006.jpg
Jack Kruse, center, of Fairmont, cracks a smile while talking to friends before the start of the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Bull Riding 081023 007.jpg
Aaron Keeton goes flying off his bull while competing in the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Bull Riding 081023 008.jpg
Grant Fulks of Oliver, Missouri, takes a moment to relax in the corral before the start of the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Bull Riding 081023 009.jpg
A bull fighter has a close encounter during the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Bull Riding 081023 010.jpg
Folks gather around the arena prior to the start of the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company's bull-riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
gavel.jpg
Local
Update: Benson man arrested, will face charges in Willmar man's overdose death
A 19-year-old Maynard woman and a 26-year-old Benson man, alleged to have arranged a drug purchase which ultimately led to a Willmar man's overdose death, are now both in custody after the Benson man was arrested.
7h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 10, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 17, 2023
12h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Men talk next to a weather station.
Minnesota
Critical weather data coming to a Minnesota farm field near you
The hope is that enhanced weather data through the Minnesota Agriculture Weather Network will yield more accurate use of applications and cleaner water.
12h ago
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 10, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
13h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Handcuffs.jpg
Local
Two juveniles arrested in assault reported Tuesday in Willmar
Chief Jim Felt said the two juvenile suspects were arrested on suspicion of assault and in custody at the Prairie Lakes Detention Center with pending charges including first-degree assault.
23h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.ArtistsWanted.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Artists Wanted published Aug. 9, 2023
Opportunities for artists in the west central Minnesota area
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Conviction upheld of Kandiyohi County defendant who fired her public defender
The Minnesota Court of Appeals rejected the argument that her waiver of trial counsel "did not comport with constitutional requirements."
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published Aug. 9, 2023
Art classes and meetings in the area
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock image of a picket fence along a yard
Community
Good Neighbors published Aug. 9, 2023
Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
gavel.jpg
Local
Maynard woman charged with murder in Willmar man's overdose death
A 19-year-old Maynard woman, alleged to have arranged a drug purchase which ultimately led to a Willmar man's overdose death, made her first appearance on a charge of third-degree murder. Charges are pending against a Benson man in the same incident.
1d ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region events calendar published Aug. 9, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 9, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 8, 2023
2d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Thunder Bay, 080923.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers steal another record
19h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Minot, 080823.004.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Another record for the Stingers
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.003.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers have done more of the same
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Minot, 080723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Dirksen helps power Stingers, 14-3
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne