Photos: Carnival-goers enjoy one final day at the Kandiyohi County Fair

WILLMAR — Sounds of laughter and shrills of excitement echoed off the barns of the Kandiyohi County Fair Saturday, as hundreds packed the grounds for one last shot at getting a bit of fun at the fair out of their system on the final day of the four-day extravaganza.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70s made for a perfect way for the family to spend a summer day outdoors, as a wide variety of attractions for folks of all ages drew large crowds to close out this year's four-day fair.

Daughter Marley Friese, 6, second from right, can hardly contain her laughter while riding a carnival ride with father Nick Friese during the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Folks ride the ferris wheel under bright blue skies during the final day of the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Ella Knutson, at left, and Sarah Jensen laugh while going down the big slide at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Youth react to riding a ride in the carnival area at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune