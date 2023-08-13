Photos: Carnival-goers enjoy one final day at the Kandiyohi County Fair
Kiddos enjoy one last day of fair fun at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
WILLMAR — Sounds of laughter and shrills of excitement echoed off the barns of the Kandiyohi County Fair Saturday, as hundreds packed the grounds for one last shot at getting a bit of fun at the fair out of their system on the final day of the four-day extravaganza.
Sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70s made for a perfect way for the family to spend a summer day outdoors, as a wide variety of attractions for folks of all ages drew large crowds to close out this year's four-day fair.
The annual event took place Aug. 12. This is the 37th year for the event, which sees hundreds of antique cars drive more than 120 miles between New London and New Brighton, Minnesota.
Youngsters take care of their prized cattle during the Kandiyohi County Fair.
Wednesday's offerings at the Kandiyohi County Fair were capped by a bull-riding event Aug. 10, 2023. The annual event continues through Saturday.
Kandiyohi County Fair hosts dog agility judging morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the fairgrounds in Willmar.
Folks gear up for a week of fun, animal judging and other family-friendly events at annual Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. The fair runs Aug. 9-12, 2023.
