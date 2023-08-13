Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Carnival-goers enjoy one final day at the Kandiyohi County Fair

Kiddos enjoy one last day of fair fun at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Kandiyohi County Fair carnival 081223 001.jpg
Hazel Meyer, 4, second from right, is helped by father Andrew Meyer, far right, and brother Harrison Meyer, 8, as she tries her best at the ring-the-bell carnival game at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 3:33 PM

WILLMAR — Sounds of laughter and shrills of excitement echoed off the barns of the Kandiyohi County Fair Saturday, as hundreds packed the grounds for one last shot at getting a bit of fun at the fair out of their system on the final day of the four-day extravaganza.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70s made for a perfect way for the family to spend a summer day outdoors, as a wide variety of attractions for folks of all ages drew large crowds to close out this year's four-day fair.

Kandiyohi County Fair carnival 081223 002.jpg
Daughter Marley Friese, 6, second from right, can hardly contain her laughter while riding a carnival ride with father Nick Friese during the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fair carnival 081223 003.jpg
Folks ride the ferris wheel under bright blue skies during the final day of the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fair carnival 081223 004.jpg
Ella Knutson, at left, and Sarah Jensen laugh while going down the big slide at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fair carnival 081223 005.jpg
Youth react to riding a ride in the carnival area at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fair carnival 081223 006.jpg
People take a break from the heat to sit under some shade and relax during the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
