Photos: Cool, classic cars cruise into Sacred Heart Summerfest car show

The community-wide celebration continues through Sunday, July 16.

Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 001.jpg
Bob Geier, of Sacred Heart, parks his 1951 Ford custom convertible at the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show along Hazel Street on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:11 PM

SACRED HEART — Threats of nearby rain showers Thursday evening couldn't deter classic car owners and admirers in Sacred Heart, as passing showers skirted around town to allow for the Show Off Your Wheels car show to continue without a hitch.

Rumbles of American muscle echoed off the hard asphalt of Hazel Street as car owners pulled their cool, classic cars into parking spaces. Eager car lovers soon huddled around the cars, chit-chatting about restoration efforts and the history of their beloved collectibles.

Summerfest began on Wednesday, July 12, and will run through Sunday, July 16. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.facebook.com/SacredHeartSummerfest.

Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 002.jpg
Parker Welch, 8, of Lonsdale, checks out a 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 during the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show along Hazel Street on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 003.jpg
People gather to chat about cool, classic cars during the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show along Hazel Street on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 004.jpg
A miniature Ford Fairlane sits on the dash net to some classic fuzzy dice in Rich Sullivan's 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 during the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 005.jpg
People walk along Hazel Street in Sacred Heart to view classic cars during the community's Summerfest car show on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 006.jpg
Todd Skrukrud of Lusk, Wyoming, gets a closer look at a car's exposed engine during the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 007.jpg
Rich Sullivan's 1957 Ford Fairlane 500, left, and Keith Sandberg's 1964 Ford Galaxy sit on display during the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show along Hazel Street on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 008.jpg
A Ford emblem is prominently displayed on Bob Geier's 1951 Ford custom convertible during the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 009.jpg
People check out classic cars on display during the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show along Hazel Street on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
