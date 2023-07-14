Photos: Cool, classic cars cruise into Sacred Heart Summerfest car show

SACRED HEART — Threats of nearby rain showers Thursday evening couldn't deter classic car owners and admirers in Sacred Heart, as passing showers skirted around town to allow for the Show Off Your Wheels car show to continue without a hitch.

Rumbles of American muscle echoed off the hard asphalt of Hazel Street as car owners pulled their cool, classic cars into parking spaces. Eager car lovers soon huddled around the cars, chit-chatting about restoration efforts and the history of their beloved collectibles.

Summerfest began on Wednesday, July 12, and will run through Sunday, July 16. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.facebook.com/SacredHeartSummerfest.

Parker Welch, 8, of Lonsdale, checks out a 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 during the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show along Hazel Street on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People gather to chat about cool, classic cars during the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show along Hazel Street on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A miniature Ford Fairlane sits on the dash net to some classic fuzzy dice in Rich Sullivan's 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 during the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People walk along Hazel Street in Sacred Heart to view classic cars during the community's Summerfest car show on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Todd Skrukrud of Lusk, Wyoming, gets a closer look at a car's exposed engine during the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Rich Sullivan's 1957 Ford Fairlane 500, left, and Keith Sandberg's 1964 Ford Galaxy sit on display during the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show along Hazel Street on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

More Photo Galleries:







ADVERTISEMENT

A Ford emblem is prominently displayed on Bob Geier's 1951 Ford custom convertible during the Sacred Heart Summerfest car show Thursday, July 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune