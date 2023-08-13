Photos: Drivers set to the streets for New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run

NEW LONDON — Motors more than a century old rumbled throughout the country byways of eastern Kandiyohi County bright and early Saturday morning, as dozens of extremely old cars cruised in the 38th annual New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run.

Rural residents along the route in the county sat at the ends of their driveways in sometimes large groups to wave and cheer on the vehicles as they buzzed their antique horns and kept putting along.

The popular event, which draws attendance from across the United States, is open to all vehicles up through 1908 and any 1- or 2-cylinder vehicles up through 1915. The gathering began on Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Antique car owners kept busy in the region by taking part in smaller cruises and held a parade in downtown New London on Friday afternoon.

While en route to the final destination in New Brighton later in the day Saturday, the cars made pit stops Saturday in Grove City, Litchfield, Kingston, Buffalo and Crystal.

Bruce Van Sloun of Minnetonka, at left, drives New London mayor John Dahl in his 1907 Ford during the New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run parade on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Rick Linder of Columbus, Ohio, drives his 1904 Ford during the New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run parade through New London on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Katie Grindeland, of St. Anthony, talks with visitors while wearing period clothing during the New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run in Grove City on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People wave while traveling to Grove City at first light during the New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run in rural Kandiyohi County on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People talk about their historic vehicles to attendees during the New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dave Grose, of Sauk Rapids, drives his 1909 REO during the New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run in rural Kandiyohi County on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Ron Gardas Sr., of Columbus, Minnesota, drives his 1909 Buick during the New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run in rural Kandiyohi County on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune