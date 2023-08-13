Photos: Drivers set to the streets for New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run

Rural residents along the route in the county sat at the ends of their driveways in sometimes large groups to wave and cheer on the vehicles as they buzzed their antique horns and kept putting along.
The popular event, which draws attendance from across the United States, is open to all vehicles up through 1908 and any 1- or 2-cylinder vehicles up through 1915. The gathering began on Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Antique car owners kept busy in the region by taking part in smaller cruises and held a parade in downtown New London on Friday afternoon.
While en route to the final destination in New Brighton later in the day Saturday, the cars made pit stops Saturday in Grove City, Litchfield, Kingston, Buffalo and Crystal.
