PHOTOS: Kandi proves just how dandy it is during local festival in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
The community of Kandiyohi comes together for a two-day celebration over the weekend.
KANDIYOHI — The small town of Kandiyohi celebrated its annual Kandi is Dandy Days over the weekend, where families came out for a wide variety of kid-friendly activities and something everyone could enjoy.
Friday afternoon and early evening featured the popular kiddie parade, with youth dressed up in cute costumes while marching down Atlantic Avenue tossing candy to other children watching from the sidewalk with their families. A block away, vendors sold their wares, while firefighters competed for bragging rights in the waterball fight.
Saturday's featured events include inflatables, games, a tractor pull, grand parade, and a street dance to close out a busy weekend.
Music lovers flocked to Rice Park in Willmar for an evening of free music performed by Prairie Winds Summer Band on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
The musical will be performed three weekends in June at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.
More than 20 bands play at various stages throughout downtown New London during Porchfest on Saturday, June 23, 2023.
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Willmar Senior High School held its Class of 2023 commencement at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Novice and advanced spoon carvers converge in the small town of Milan for the 17th annual Spoon Gathering this weekend.
More than two dozen Memorial Day ceremonies took place throughout west central Minnesota on Monday, May 29, as residents paid respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Graduation ceremony sees 23 students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 27.
Veterans and community members come together to place American flags on veteran graves, raise 100 flags at memorial the morning of Friday, May 26, 2023.
Willmar students won the Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association Supermileage Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway with a car that recorded a top performance single run of 532.55 miles per gallon.
Red fox kits are visible from a home den in Chippewa County on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
Norwegian celebration fills Milan's downtown streets as residents celebrate their heritage Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Twin Cities magician Justin Alan brings, laughs, curiosity and fun to Willmar during his magic show at the Willmar Community Center on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: Flowers, trees and green grass make a resurgence in west central Minnesota after sunny skies
Area trees, foliage burst back to life as temperatures and long, sunny days mark their return this spring season.
Fishing season for popular fish including walleye, bass and northern pike kicks off over the weekend.
Proud parents, family and friends fill sidewalks and theatre to watch students in prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Willmar Senior High School hosted grand march and prom festivities on Friday, May 5, 2023.
On May 4, 2023, the day before this year's Willmar Senior High School prom, school staff dress up for staff prom.
Children bike, roll and ride scooters to school during National Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Vendors, games and a color run for kiddos highlight annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Willmar.
New ambulance exhibit donated by CentraCare revealed at museum's five-year celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023.
As area lakes and streams thaw, waterfowl moving north inundate open waters throughout Kandiyohi County.
Members of the Ridgewater Welding program constructed a life-size stainless steel German shepherd sculpture, which will be displayed at the Law Enforcement Center.
A weekly drum circle on Wednesdays at the Willmar Community Center focuses on community, engagement and a way to decompress while having a little fun.
First-ever Daddy Daughter Formal is a smashing success as hundreds register for night of dancing.
Law enforcement and community members pay their respects to slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen during his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.
Folks gathered for music, guest speakers and more at the Willmar Civic Center during the annual Life Connections event on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Seven counties in west central and southwest Minnesota will have a rodeo: Redwood, Grant, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville, Lyon and Traverse.
Over the course of three days, marching bands from across the state will fill the streets of three local towns: Benson, Montevideo and Litchfield. All three cities are holding their judged marching band parades next week.
Swift County supports citizens group raising funds for courthouse clock tower chimes in Benson, Minnesota
The Swift County Board will support the purchase and installation of a carillon system in the courthouse clock tower in Benson if citizens raise $8,000 or more toward its purchase.
Answers to frequent questions about Willmar Ten Investors, Uptown Willmar mall and vacant JCPenney building
The proposal to renovate the former JCPenney building in Willmar into a city hall and community center has led to a lot of community discussion regarding the Willmar Ten Investors, the Uptown Willmar mall and its parking lot, as well as the JCPenney building itself. Some of the information that is circulating is simply incorrect.
New funds for Minnesota parks and trails raises hopes for improving Lakeview Campground in Sibley State Park
Lakeview Campground in Sibley State Park is one of the most popular in the state park system, and is often crowded. A rebuilding plan calls for reducing the number of campsites to provide "quality over quantity."
Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County
Justin Hughes will begin his duties as executive director June 12 at Vista Prairie at Copperleaf in Willmar, succeeding Jennifer Marcus, who was promoted to regional director of operations for the company.
Several businesses recently changed hands in the Perham area and a church turned restaurant is celebrating its fourth year in business as the community readies for the arrival of the warm-weather crowd.
