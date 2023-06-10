PHOTOS: Kandi proves just how dandy it is during local festival in Kandiyohi, Minnesota

KANDIYOHI — The small town of Kandiyohi celebrated its annual Kandi is Dandy Days over the weekend, where families came out for a wide variety of kid-friendly activities and something everyone could enjoy.

Friday afternoon and early evening featured the popular kiddie parade, with youth dressed up in cute costumes while marching down Atlantic Avenue tossing candy to other children watching from the sidewalk with their families. A block away, vendors sold their wares, while firefighters competed for bragging rights in the waterball fight.

Saturday's featured events include inflatables, games, a tractor pull, grand parade, and a street dance to close out a busy weekend.

Firefighters compete in the waterball fight during Kandi is Dandy Days in Kandiyohi on Friday, June 9, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Grandmother Kate Langness, back row, from left, Paisley Degner and grandfather Chris Langness, and Kash Degner, 1, front left, and Brooklyn Degner, 5, pose for a selfie together during Kandi is Dandy Days in Kandiyohi on Friday, June 9, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Families watch as firefighters compete in the waterball fight during Kandi is Dandy Days in Kandiyohi on Friday, June 9, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children play while waiting for the kiddie parade to begin during Kandi is Dandy Days in Kandiyohi on Friday, June 9, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children and their parents watch from the side of the road as children march down Atlantic Avenue for the kiddie parade during Kandi is Dandy Days in Kandiyohi on Friday, June 9, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune