Photos: Kandiyohi County Fair hosts dog agility competition

WILLMAR — Four-legged furry companions once again took center stage over at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning, as 4-H'ers from a number of area clubs and chapters brought their dogs to the grounds for a chance to see just how well they are trained.

Wednesday was the first official day of the Kandiyohi County Fair, with the dog judging being the first event of the multi-day fair.

Each day features a number of family-friendly events, carnival rides, games and animal showings throughout the grounds, located along the shore of Foot Lake in Willmar. To see a full schedule of upcoming Kandiyohi County Fair events through Saturday, visit www.kandifair.com .

Miniature schnauzer Nelson leaps over an obstacle while competing with handler Andrew Soderlund, 18, during the 4-H dog agility competition at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Ashlyn Carroll leads her Australian shepherd Duke through the obstacle course during the 4-H dog agility competition at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Erynn Bergh, right, pets her golden retriever, Jack, while waiting for the 4-H dog agility competition to begin Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Sloan Stahnke, 16, gives some love to her yellow Labrador, Levi, after running through the 4-H dog agility competition at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Lavonna Brunson sits while English cream golden retriever Franklin hangs out in her lap as they wait for the 4-H dog agility competition to begin at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Sage Doty, 17, and her yellow Lab, Sadie, make their way through the course during the 4-H dog agility competition at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune