Photos: Kandiyohi County Fair hosts dog agility competition

WILLMAR
— Four-legged furry companions once again took center stage over at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning, as 4-H'ers from a number of area clubs and chapters brought their dogs to the grounds for a chance to see just how well they are trained.
Wednesday was the first official day of the Kandiyohi County Fair, with the dog judging being the first event of the multi-day fair.
Each day features a number of family-friendly events, carnival rides, games and animal showings throughout the grounds, located along the shore of Foot Lake in Willmar. To see a full schedule of upcoming Kandiyohi County Fair events through Saturday, visit
www.kandifair.com
.
