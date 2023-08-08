Photos: Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds spring to life on Entry Day
Folks gear up for a week of fun, animal judging and other family-friendly events at annual Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. The fair runs Aug. 9-12, 2023.
WILLMAR — The grounds at the Kandiyohi County Fair sprung to life Tuesday in Willmar, as folks rushed to set up carnival rides while 4-H and FFA members hurriedly set up their prized livestock for future judging throughout fair week.
Activities for folks of all ages to enjoy will happen from Wednesday morning through Saturday evening of this week, offering up a wide variety of family-friendly events, live music and more for everyone to enjoy.
The full schedule, as well as ticket information and park-and-ride options, can be found on the County Fair website at kandifair.com .
