Photos: Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds spring to life on Entry Day

WILLMAR — The grounds at the Kandiyohi County Fair sprung to life Tuesday in Willmar, as folks rushed to set up carnival rides while 4-H and FFA members hurriedly set up their prized livestock for future judging throughout fair week.

Activities for folks of all ages to enjoy will happen from Wednesday morning through Saturday evening of this week, offering up a wide variety of family-friendly events, live music and more for everyone to enjoy.

The full schedule, as well as ticket information and park-and-ride options, can be found on the County Fair website at kandifair.com .

A Muscovy duck sits in a cage as animal entries are brought in during Entry Day at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Sage Doty pets her miniature lop named Moppsy as she waits to register her animal on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, for the Kandiyohi County Fair. Gates open to the public Wednesday. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Samantha Behne of Little Crow 4-H Club uses a broom to spread out wood chips beneath rabbit cages as animal entries are brought in Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, for the Kandiyohi County Fair. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune