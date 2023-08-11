Photos: Kandiyohi County youth ready their cattle for judging at county fair

WILLMAR — Dust stirred by the heels of cowboy boots filled the air bright and early Friday over at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as dozens of busy bodies buzzed around the stables readying their cattle for another day of judging and public viewing from folks mingling around the grounds.

In everything, from providing clean bedding for their animals to feeding, brushing and bathing them, it is evident that young 4-H and FFA members who show their animals during the annual fair are invested in a labor of love.

Friday livestock festivities included a llama show, dairy judging, blue ribbon auction and much more. The Kandiyohi County Fair continues through Saturday evening. To see what other fun events are coming up through this weekend, visit www.kandifair.com/schedule.html .

Taylor Rohner Swart shows her dairy cow during judging at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Libby Rohner washes her calf "Carlos" while doing her daily chores at the Kandiyohi County Fair bright and early on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Derik Johnson, center, of Willmar, does chores at the Kandiyohi County Fair cattle stables on the morning of Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Harper Wilson, 13, of Willmar, attempts to pull her cow, Laffy, to the 4-H Arena before judging at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Kody Rohner, 10, cleans up bedding at the cattle stable at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Cows wait for their morning baths at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Emmett Hjelle, 6, pets his calf, Flower, before heading to dairy judging at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune