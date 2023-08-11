Photos: Kandiyohi County youth ready their cattle for judging at county fair

WILLMAR
— Dust stirred by the heels of cowboy boots filled the air bright and early Friday over at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as dozens of busy bodies buzzed around the stables readying their cattle for another day of judging and public viewing from folks mingling around the grounds.
In everything, from providing clean bedding for their animals to feeding, brushing and bathing them, it is evident that young 4-H and FFA members who show their animals during the annual fair are invested in a labor of love.
Friday livestock festivities included a llama show, dairy judging, blue ribbon auction and much more. The Kandiyohi County Fair continues through Saturday evening. To see what other fun events are coming up through this weekend, visit
www.kandifair.com/schedule.html
.
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
The Willmar City Council on Monday approved an updated memorandum of understanding with the Minnesota Army National Guard for a potential trade of 80 acres in the Willmar Industrial Park for the Guard facilities on North Business 71.
Matthew Alan Schorn, 33, was sentenced to a total of 42 months in consecutive prison terms after pleading guilty to two counts of domestic abuse — violating an order of protection within 10 years of a previous conviction.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies.
It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.