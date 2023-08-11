Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Kandiyohi County youth ready their cattle for judging at county fair

Youngsters take care of their prized cattle during the Kandiyohi County Fair.

Kandiyohi County Fair cows 081123 001.jpg
Caden Schueler, of Willmar, loves on his heifer, Lola, after giving her some water to drink at the Kandiyohi County Fair stables on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:33 PM

WILLMAR — Dust stirred by the heels of cowboy boots filled the air bright and early Friday over at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as dozens of busy bodies buzzed around the stables readying their cattle for another day of judging and public viewing from folks mingling around the grounds.

In everything, from providing clean bedding for their animals to feeding, brushing and bathing them, it is evident that young 4-H and FFA members who show their animals during the annual fair are invested in a labor of love.

Friday livestock festivities included a llama show, dairy judging, blue ribbon auction and much more. The Kandiyohi County Fair continues through Saturday evening. To see what other fun events are coming up through this weekend, visit www.kandifair.com/schedule.html .

Kandiyohi County Fair cows 081123 002.jpg
Taylor Rohner Swart shows her dairy cow during judging at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fair cows 081123 003.jpg
Libby Rohner washes her calf "Carlos" while doing her daily chores at the Kandiyohi County Fair bright and early on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fair cows 081123 004.jpg
Derik Johnson, center, of Willmar, does chores at the Kandiyohi County Fair cattle stables on the morning of Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fair cows 081123 005.jpg
Harper Wilson, 13, of Willmar, attempts to pull her cow, Laffy, to the 4-H Arena before judging at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fair cows 081123 007.jpg
Kody Rohner, 10, cleans up bedding at the cattle stable at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fair cows 081123 006.jpg
Cows wait for their morning baths at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fair cows 081123 008.jpg
Emmett Hjelle, 6, pets his calf, Flower, before heading to dairy judging at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fair cows 081123 009.jpg
Sydney Gustafson washes Frank outside the Kandiyohi County Fair stables bright and early on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
