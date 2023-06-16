PHOTOS: Montevideo celebrates annual Fiesta Days

MONTEVIDEO — The Chippewa County Fairgrounds went to the kiddos Thursday evening, as excited children packed the area full of games, events and even their very own kiddie parade. The festivities were part of the annual Fiesta Days community celebration in Montevideo.

The community-wide celebration began June 11 and will run through June 18. Upcoming events feature a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Milwaukee Road Heritage Center on Saturday, while the grand day parade kicks off on Main Street at 11 a.m. that same day. During the evening hours, a Fireman's Dance will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday evening at the VFW Post #380 and a Fiesta Days Car Show will wrap up festivities at 8 a.m. at Smith Park on Sunday.

Jordyn, 5, at right, reacts to her tiger face painting as Krystl Louwagie holds a mirror up to her face at the Chippewa County Fairgrounds during the Montevideo Fiesta Days on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

