PHOTOS: Splash of rain doesn't deter Fourth of July celebration in Spicer, Minnesota

SPICER
— A splash from early-morning rain showers couldn't dissuade thousands of folks from celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday morning in Spicer. People from all over came together to crowd the downtown streets while celebrating America's independence this Fourth of July holiday during the town's annual Grand Day Parade.
Throughout the morning people watched as countless floats cruised along Lake Avenue through the heart of Spicer's downtown area before continuing into a residential section of the community to the north.
Folks came from all over Kandiyohi County and beyond dressed in American flag-themed clothing filled with hues of red, white and blue to celebrate.
Children had more than an hour to fill their bags with candy fortunes acquired from an endless stream of passing floats. As the parade came to a close, folks packed up, headed back out onto Green Lake for a relaxing day, or ventured home for a barbecue before setting up to watch the fireworks later in the day.
