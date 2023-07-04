Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Splash of rain doesn't deter Fourth of July celebration in Spicer, Minnesota

Thousands fill downtown Spicer streets during annual Fourth of July celebration Tuesday morning.

Spicer Fourth of July 070423 001.jpg
A man waves and tosses candy to children and families lining the sidewalk from the bed of a pickup truck during the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 3:33 PM

SPICER — A splash from early-morning rain showers couldn't dissuade thousands of folks from celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday morning in Spicer. People from all over came together to crowd the downtown streets while celebrating America's independence this Fourth of July holiday during the town's annual Grand Day Parade.

Throughout the morning people watched as countless floats cruised along Lake Avenue through the heart of Spicer's downtown area before continuing into a residential section of the community to the north.

Folks came from all over Kandiyohi County and beyond dressed in American flag-themed clothing filled with hues of red, white and blue to celebrate.

Children had more than an hour to fill their bags with candy fortunes acquired from an endless stream of passing floats. As the parade came to a close, folks packed up, headed back out onto Green Lake for a relaxing day, or ventured home for a barbecue before setting up to watch the fireworks later in the day.

Spicer Fourth of July 070423 002.jpg
A long line of parade floats fill the street as people attend the Fourth of July parade along Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 003.jpg
Children wave to passing floats during the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 004.jpg
A young girl tosses candy to parade attendees during the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 005.jpg
A man plays the accordion from a float during the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 006.jpg
Members of the American Legion Post No. 545 in Spicer march during the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 007.jpg
Stephen Horsten and Ivy Horsten, 1, check out the excitement together during the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 008.jpg
A woman and her patriotic bicycle cruise down the street during the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 009.jpg
Mary Vinar, of Buffalo, waves at firefighters as they pass by during the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 010.jpg
A remote-controlled car cruises down the street for parade attendees with watch during the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 011.jpg
Folks on parade floats wave and smile to people watching from the sidewalks during the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 012.jpg
Luke Weis, 10, of Minnetonka, rocks a red, white and blue scarf during the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 013.jpg
David Korsmo, 12, of Spicer, rocks patriotic socks and Crocs during the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 014.jpg
A man and his horse ride down the street as Spicer celebrates the Fourth of July along Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 015.jpg
Children hold umbrellas to keep out of the rain during the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 016.jpg
Peyton Lazer, 10, dressed in red, white and blue while attending the Fourth of July parade down Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 017.jpg
Robyn Powers, of Spicer, shields herself from heavy rains while waiting for the Fourth of July parade to begin along Lake Avenue in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 018.jpg
Floats cruise through Spicer during the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 019.jpg
Spicer Sunrise Lions member Bob Knutson flips pancakes for patrons during the Lions Pancake Breakfast at Pirrotta Park in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 020.jpg
Spicer Sunrise Lions member Bob Knutson flips pancakes for patrons during the Lions Pancake Breakfast at Pirrotta Park in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 021.jpg
Spicer Sunrise Lions holds its annual Fourth of July Lions Pancake Breakfast at Pirrotta Park in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
