PHOTOS: Western Fest activities in Granite Falls, Minnesota, kick off with a focus on youth

Kids fishing contest, kiddie parade and other youth-focused activities open Western Fest celebration in Granite Falls

Nathan Reiten hurries up the riverbank with the fish caught by his son, Lozano, seated, on the Minnesota River in Granite Falls on June 22, 2023 as part of the Western Fest fishing contest sponsored by the Yellow Medicine East Community Education department.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 5:11 PM

GRANITE FALLS — "I got another one" was the refrain as youth lined the Minnesota River bank in Rice Park in Granite Falls on Thursday afternoon.

The youth were participating in an annual fishing contest sponsored by the Yellow Medicine East Community Education Department. The event marked the second day of youth-focused activities as the community held its annual Western Fest celebration.

The celebration continues through the weekend with a grand parade at 1 p.m. Saturday and performances of the professional Stampede Rodeo at the Lee-Mar Ranch at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

In 1-1/2 hours by the river Thursday afternoon, the young anglers brought 22 freshwater drum, 29 catfish, four rock bass, two walleye and one short-nose gar to the registration table in hopes of winning prizes. The gar, at 27 inches, was the biggest catch of the afternoon.

The Western Fest celebration was launched with a kiddie parade and many other events on Wednesday along with the opening of a destination playground in Rice Park along the Minnesota River in the downtown area.

Allison and Tristin Voorhees get their eight-month-old son, Noah, ready for his first appearance in a Western Fest Kiddie Parade on June 21, 2023 in Granite Falls. The community is holding its annual summer celebration through the weekend. It includes the professional Stampede Rodeo at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
From left, C.J. McBright, Colby Stock, and Alexandra McBright enjoy some play time as part of a Kiddie Parade float called the "Ten Little Monkeys." They participated in the event held at the start of the annual Western Fest celebration on June 22, 2023 in Granite Falls. The celebration continues through the weekend with evening performances of the professional Stampede Rodeo at the Lee Mar Ranch on U.S. Highway 212.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
Western Fest Oaklynn Fagen DSC_0062.JPG
Oaklynn Fagen drives her bright pink vehicle down the main street in Granite Falls while participating in the annual Western Fest Kiddie Parade on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The annual celebration continues through the weekend.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
Justin and Amanda Oaurelius and their children, from left, Everleigh, Liam and Marvin found a cool spot in the river to fish during the Western Fest fishing contest held June 22 in Rice Park in Granite Falls.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
Justin Oaurelius helps take the hook out of the fish for his son, Marvin, during the Western Fest fishing contest in Rice Park in Granite Falls on June 22, 2023.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
Marvin Oaurelius holds his catch, a freshwater drum, during the Western Fest fishing contest held in Rice Park along the Minnesota River in Granite Falls on June 22, 2023.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
