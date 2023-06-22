PHOTOS: Western Fest activities in Granite Falls, Minnesota, kick off with a focus on youth

The youth were participating in an annual fishing contest sponsored by the Yellow Medicine East Community Education Department. The event marked the second day of youth-focused activities as the community held its annual Western Fest celebration.
The celebration continues through the weekend with a grand parade at 1 p.m. Saturday and performances of the professional
Stampede Rodeo at the Lee-Mar Ranch
at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
In 1-1/2 hours by the river Thursday afternoon, the young anglers brought 22 freshwater drum, 29 catfish, four rock bass, two walleye and one short-nose gar to the registration table in hopes of winning prizes. The gar, at 27 inches, was the biggest catch of the afternoon.
The Western Fest celebration was launched with a kiddie parade and many other events on Wednesday along with the opening of a destination playground in Rice Park along the Minnesota River in the downtown area.
Xcel Energy has hosted open houses in Willmar and the area for landowners and others along the routes being considered for the MN Energy Connection, a transmission line to bring renewable energy from southwest Minnesota to near Becker.