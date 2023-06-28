Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Willmar artists make crafts go 'Snap, Crackle, Pop!'

Folks gather to build Fourth of July firework craft displays just in time for Independence Day.

Community Crafts 062723 001.jpg
Clara Peterson, 7, of North St. Paul, smiles while painting her "Snap, Crackle, Pop" blocks during Community Crafts at the Willmar Community Center on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 6:18 AM

WILLMAR — With Fourth of July festivities just around the corner, folks over at the Willmar Community Center came together Tuesday afternoon to create their very own Independence Day crafts during a "Snap, Crackle, Pop" event during a bi-monthly gathering of Community Crafts.

Using wooden blocks, lettering, sparkly tinsel and some red, white and blue paint, attendees created their very own model fireworks to eventually be used as patriotic decorations during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday next Tuesday.

"I've done a lot of crafts out here, and it's just fun making things," Pat Malmgren said, adding that she didn't have any Fourth of July decor and this was the perfect opportunity to do something new.

The class was led by first-time Community Crafts instructor Diane Martin, of Paynesville . Martin, who recently started a crafts-themed business, "Rusty Chic" in Paynesville, was asked by Community Center manager Britta Diem if she would be interested in leading some classes.

Martin's next class will have a theme of "Summer Vibes Blocks," and will take place July 10 at 4 p.m. at the Willmar Community Center.

Community Crafts 062723 002.jpg
Pat Malmgren of Willmar paints a wooden block blue as she creates a set of blocks to represent fireworks for the Fourth of July during Community Crafts at the Willmar Community Center on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Community Crafts 062723 003.jpg
Kathy Walsh, left, of Murdock, and Barb Standfuss, of Sunburg, create their Fourth of July decorations during Community Crafts at the Willmar Community Center on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Community Crafts 062723 004.jpg
Pat Fath, of Willmar, paints during a Fourth of July craft event at the Willmar Community Center on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
