PHOTOS: Willmar Fests Block Party draws in the fun seekers Thursday night in downtown Willmar

WILLMAR — Downtown Willmar was as lively as can be on Thursday evening.

With the Block Party taking over the show for the second day of Willmar Fests, people had a hard time staying away from the fun. There were kids activities, food trucks, live music and more.

As the weather soared into the upper 80s, snow cones and smoothies were sought after.

Some more highlights included the Home Depot kids workshop, Ninja Anywhere, the dunk tank and the Willmar Fire Department's firemen's challenge.

Jayden Singsank attempts to hit the dunk tank target during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Kayson Paschke slides down an inflatable slide during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Willmar Fire Department's Brent Breczinski, left, and Michael Stark participate in the Willmar Fire Department’s Waterball Challenge on Fourth Street Southwest during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Nola Hagen, left, and Olive Baker slide down a bouncy house during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The Willmar Fests queen candidates take the stage during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Sofia Madsen hammers in a piece to her eventual sail boat during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Christian Gonzalez applies a cherry flavoring to his snow cone during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Finn Reine leads a group of runners in the Willmar Fests Kids Fun Run with Miles 4 Mentors during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Ryan Jahnke, left, holds a bird house in place while his son, Jonah Jahnke, hammers in a nail during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune