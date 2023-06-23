Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Willmar Fests Block Party draws in the fun seekers Thursday night in downtown Willmar

The second day of Willmar Fests brings plenty of folks to downtown Willmar for food, games and fun all around.

Willmar Fests Block Party, 062223.002.jpg
Margaret Reine soars from ring to ring during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 11:44 AM

WILLMAR — Downtown Willmar was as lively as can be on Thursday evening.

With the Block Party taking over the show for the second day of Willmar Fests, people had a hard time staying away from the fun. There were kids activities, food trucks, live music and more.

As the weather soared into the upper 80s, snow cones and smoothies were sought after.

Some more highlights included the Home Depot kids workshop, Ninja Anywhere, the dunk tank and the Willmar Fire Department's firemen's challenge.

Willmar Fests Block Party, 062223.005.jpg
Jayden Singsank attempts to hit the dunk tank target during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Fests Block Party, 062223.001.jpg
Kayson Paschke slides down an inflatable slide during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Fests Block Party, 062223.008.jpg
Willmar Fire Department's Brent Breczinski, left, and Michael Stark participate in the Willmar Fire Department’s Waterball Challenge on Fourth Street Southwest during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Fests Block Party, 062223.010.jpg
Nola Hagen, left, and Olive Baker slide down a bouncy house during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Fests Block Party, 062223.003.jpg
The Willmar Fests queen candidates take the stage during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Fests Block Party, 062223.007.jpg
Sofia Madsen hammers in a piece to her eventual sail boat during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Fests Block Party, 062223.006.jpg
Christian Gonzalez applies a cherry flavoring to his snow cone during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Fests Block Party, 062223.004.jpg
Finn Reine leads a group of runners in the Willmar Fests Kids Fun Run with Miles 4 Mentors during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Fests Block Party, 062223.009.jpg
Ryan Jahnke, left, holds a bird house in place while his son, Jonah Jahnke, hammers in a nail during the Willmar Fests Block Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
