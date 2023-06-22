PHOTOS: Willmar Fests kicks off 2023 with a bang with Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park
Folks flock to Rice Park for Kiwanis Kids Day fun Wednesday evening.
WILLMAR — Rice Park was the place to be Wednesday night, as a full lineup of fun for all ages brought out hundreds of folks for games, live music and maybe even a scoop of ice cream.
To kick off the annual community-wide celebration of Willmar Fests, Kiwanis Kids Day featured live music from The Jolly Pops, a trio of dads who perform fun, lighthearted children's songs that got the crowd up and moving.
Later, children competed for Willmar Fests Junior Coronation, before the kiddie parade marched down the sidewalks of Rice Park. To close out the night, the West Central Connection Chorus and Prairie Winds Summer Band performed.
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
As temperatures reach the 90s, children and their families flock to Willmar's Splash Pad at Rice Park to cool off.
Island Days brings four days of family fun to the small community of Bird Island in west central Minnesota.
Art lovers make the rounds during annual Studio Hop over the weekend.
Children come out for kiddie parade as part of eight-day community celebration on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Area organizations held an inclusive fishing day Saturday in Willmar to teach youngsters of all backgrounds the basics of fishing.
Renville celebrates a sweet return to summer with annual community-wide festival.
The community of Kandiyohi comes together for a two-day celebration over the weekend.
Music lovers flocked to Rice Park in Willmar for an evening of free music performed by Prairie Winds Summer Band on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
The musical will be performed three weekends in June at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.
More than 20 bands play at various stages throughout downtown New London during Porchfest on Saturday, June 23, 2023.
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Willmar Senior High School held its Class of 2023 commencement at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Novice and advanced spoon carvers converge in the small town of Milan for the 17th annual Spoon Gathering this weekend.
More than two dozen Memorial Day ceremonies took place throughout west central Minnesota on Monday, May 29, as residents paid respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Graduation ceremony sees 23 students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 27.
Veterans and community members come together to place American flags on veteran graves, raise 100 flags at memorial the morning of Friday, May 26, 2023.
Willmar students won the Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association Supermileage Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway with a car that recorded a top performance single run of 532.55 miles per gallon.
Red fox kits are visible from a home den in Chippewa County on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
Norwegian celebration fills Milan's downtown streets as residents celebrate their heritage Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Twin Cities magician Justin Alan brings, laughs, curiosity and fun to Willmar during his magic show at the Willmar Community Center on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: Flowers, trees and green grass make a resurgence in west central Minnesota after sunny skies
Area trees, foliage burst back to life as temperatures and long, sunny days mark their return this spring season.
Fishing season for popular fish including walleye, bass and northern pike kicks off over the weekend.
Proud parents, family and friends fill sidewalks and theatre to watch students in prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Willmar Senior High School hosted grand march and prom festivities on Friday, May 5, 2023.
On May 4, 2023, the day before this year's Willmar Senior High School prom, school staff dress up for staff prom.
ADVERTISEMENT
Throughout her life, and later as a coach at Central High School in St. Paul for more than a decade, the Hiawatha Golf Course remained a constant for Lynnette Landry.
Kimberly Carol Kohls, 61, of Spicer, was convicted of a felony weapons charge last summer after law enforcement responded to a report of gunshots at her residence. The conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor if she completes probation.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Baseball report for Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Post 1639 wins a pair on the road, 6-1 and 5-0 in VFW baseball
Police force entry Wednesday to arrest knife assault suspect who barricaded himself in Willmar residence
A news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt said a suspect in an assault reported early Wednesday morning was arrested after barricading himself in a room. The 26-year-old male suspect, from Willmar, is currently in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court appearance.
Target lit a media firestorm last month when it announced it pulled an unspecified number of products from its shelves after the company faced "confrontational behavior" at its stores.
Granite Falls, Minnesota, traffic stop leads to St. Paul man's 17-year sentence for aggravated drug sale
Donald Charles Ancke III, of St. Paul, was convicted of aggravated first-degree drug sale and sentenced to 210 months in prison. The case stemmed from a vehicle search that yielded packages of marijuana, a handgun and around 125 grams of methamphetamine.
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.
UPDATE: Hawick, Minnesota, woman and two from Monticello killed Sunday in Kandiyohi County Road 2 crash
Authorities have now named the three people killed Sunday morning on Kandiyohi County Road 2 (also 145th Street Northeast) a quarter mile north of 240th Avenue Northeast in Roseville Township near Hawick.
ADVERTISEMENT