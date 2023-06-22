PHOTOS: Willmar Fests kicks off 2023 with a bang with Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park

WILLMAR — Rice Park was the place to be Wednesday night, as a full lineup of fun for all ages brought out hundreds of folks for games, live music and maybe even a scoop of ice cream.

To kick off the annual community-wide celebration of Willmar Fests, Kiwanis Kids Day featured live music from The Jolly Pops, a trio of dads who perform fun, lighthearted children's songs that got the crowd up and moving.

Later, children competed for Willmar Fests Junior Coronation, before the kiddie parade marched down the sidewalks of Rice Park. To close out the night, the West Central Connection Chorus and Prairie Winds Summer Band performed.

Justin Hartke, bassist for The Jolly Pops, laughs after listening to a joke from the crowd as the group performed during Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Korbin Van Heuveln lies in the grass with his balloon ahead of the Willmar Fests kiddie parade during Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Candidates for the Willmar Fests junior coronation stand on the stage while waiting to tell the crowd a fact about themselves during Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Clown "Flap Jack" hands Zoey Olander, 7, left, a dog balloon during Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Jolly Pops, a children's music and entertainment group, performs Wednesday, June 21, 2023, during Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Jolly Pops singer and guitarist Billy Hartong, left, and drummer Lars Johnson perform and dance around on stage during Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children and Willmar Fests royalty candidates march in a train around Rice Park as The Jolly Pops perform during Kiwanis Kids Day on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Girl Scouts Troop 3655 marches in the kiddie parade down the sidewalk of Rice Park during Kiwanis Kids Day on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Jolly Pops singer and guitarist Billy Hartong sings during Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune