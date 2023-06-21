PHOTOS: Youngsters beat the heat on first day of summer at Rice Park in Willmar

WILLMAR — As the summer solstice officially arrived Wednesday morning, so did the warmer temperatures; temperatures hit as high as 90 degrees under sunny skies in Willmar on Wednesday afternoon.

In attempt to cool off and enjoy the day, youngsters and their families headed over to the Splash Pad at Rice Park to splash around and have some fun.

Noah Schmit, 2, center, and Vivian Schmit, 1, play in the water of the Splash Pad at Ric Park as temperatures hit 88 degrees in Willmar the afternoon of Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Kamal Abdulahi, 4, reacts to splashing water all around him at the Rice Park Splash Pad on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children run and play at Rice Park's Splash Pad in Willmar on a hot summer afternoon on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children patiently wait for water to splash down on them at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Babysitter Katie Boie holds Jamieson Schlangen, 1, close to the water as they play at Rice Park's Splash Pad in Willmar on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Elias Thompson, 3, guides spraying water from a toad water feature at the Rice Park Splash Pad in Willmar on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune