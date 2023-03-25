Reader News: ACGC students share stories of Minnesota historical figures

GROVE CITY — Sixth-grade students at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City spent several months preparing a living wax museum to present to classmates, fellow students and the public.

The living wax museum took place March 16 at the ACGC high school theater in Grove City.

The top three presentations were given by Kyan Schroeder as Charles Schulz, first place; Jalayna Kragenbring as Carol Dempster, second place; and Tallan Olson as Rudy Perpich, third place.

ACGC sixth-grader Kyan Schroeder researched and presented a living wax museum entry as Charles Schulz, creator of the Peanuts comic strip. Contributed / Thomas Dougherty-Rosengren

ACGC sixth-grader Jalayna Kragenbring researched and presented a living wax museum entry as Carol Dempster, a silent film actress in the 1910s and 1920s. Contributed / Thomas Dougherty-Rosengren

ACGC sixth-grader Tallan Olson researched and presented a living wax museum entry as Rudy Perpich, the longest-serving governor of Minnesota. Contributed / Thomas Dougherty-Rosengren