Reader News: ACGC students share stories of Minnesota historical figures

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sixth-graders presented a living wax museum on prominent historical figures in Minnesota on March 16.

By Thomas Dougherty-Rosengren
Today at 9:11 AM

GROVE CITY — Sixth-grade students at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City spent several months preparing a living wax museum to present to classmates, fellow students and the public.

The living wax museum took place March 16 at the ACGC high school theater in Grove City.

The top three presentations were given by Kyan Schroeder as Charles Schulz, first place; Jalayna Kragenbring as Carol Dempster, second place; and Tallan Olson as Rudy Perpich, third place.

ACGC sixth-grader Kyan Schroeder researched and presented a living wax museum entry as Charles Schulz, creator of the Peanuts comic strip.
Contributed / Thomas Dougherty-Rosengren
ACGC sixth-grader Jalayna Kragenbring researched and presented a living wax museum entry as Carol Dempster, a silent film actress in the 1910s and 1920s.
Contributed / Thomas Dougherty-Rosengren
ACGC sixth-grader Tallan Olson researched and presented a living wax museum entry as Rudy Perpich, the longest-serving governor of Minnesota.
Contributed / Thomas Dougherty-Rosengren
Reader News submission guidelines:

Submissions for Reader News may be sent to: readers@wctrib.com. Each item should include the writer’s name, mailing address and contact phone number, in case of questions. Photos need to be high resolution, captioned and cannot come from Facebook. The full names of everyone in photos required for publication.

