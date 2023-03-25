Reader News: ACGC students share stories of Minnesota historical figures
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sixth-graders presented a living wax museum on prominent historical figures in Minnesota on March 16.
GROVE CITY — Sixth-grade students at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City spent several months preparing a living wax museum to present to classmates, fellow students and the public.
The living wax museum took place March 16 at the ACGC high school theater in Grove City.
The top three presentations were given by Kyan Schroeder as Charles Schulz, first place; Jalayna Kragenbring as Carol Dempster, second place; and Tallan Olson as Rudy Perpich, third place.
