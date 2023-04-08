50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Reader News: BIO Girls site director in New London, Spicer leaves behind an impact

BIO (Beautiful Inside and Out) Girls is a program for girls in grades 2-6 designed to boost self-esteem. The New London-Spicer program was formed four years ago.

WCT.STOCK.ReaderNews.001.jpg
By Macy Kraemer, director of marketing
Today at 9:11 AM

NEW LONDON — After four years, the BIO Girls program in New London-Spicer will be looking for a new leader to help raise self-esteem for girls grades 2-6 in west central Minnesota.

“We are so inspired by the passion and generosity of former volunteer site director, Disa Daucsavage, who has led the BIO Girls program in New London-Spicer for four years. To reach these girls at such a pivotal point in their adolescent years is so important," said Laura Scott, BIO Girls director of program operations, in a press release. "Because of Disa, more than 150 girls got to experience the BIO Girls program over the course of four years in the New London-Spicer community: learning leadership skills, tips on handling their emotions, tools to build healthy friends and so, so much more. For that we are grateful.”

Based out of Fargo, North Dakota, the program combines life-skills lessons, mentorship and non-competitive physical activity and has been proven to increase self-esteem in girls and decrease anxiety. The 12-session program is focused on both prevention and intervention to help participants before problems arise as well as during the crux of problem behaviors.

To learn more about leading the program, visit the BIO Girls website biogirls.org/lead or contact Laura at laura@biogirls.org.

BIO Girls New London-Spicer, MN
The New London-Spicer BIO Girls program has served west central Minnesota girls in grades 2-6 for four years.
Contributed / BIO Girls
Reader News submission guidelines:

Submissions for Reader News may be sent to: readers@wctrib.com. Each item should include the writer’s name, mailing address and contact phone number, in case of questions. Photos need to be high resolution, captioned and cannot come from Facebook. The full names of everyone in photos required for publication.

What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 8, 2023
April 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
gavel.jpg
Community
Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions for March 2023
April 07, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of April 3, 2023
April 07, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Cardinals logo
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Deshawna Hodges and Kezia May join the show
April 06, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
College
Luke Mittlestadt's two goals propel Gophers into Frozen Four title game
April 06, 2023 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
jea-1842-Twins-vs-Seattle-HO.jpg
Pro
What to expect at the Twins’ home opener on Friday
April 06, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
IHM23-PennSt(Fri)
College
Michigan's Adam Fantilli crowned Hobey Baker Award winner
April 07, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers