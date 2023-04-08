Reader News: BIO Girls site director in New London, Spicer leaves behind an impact

NEW LONDON — After four years, the BIO Girls program in New London-Spicer will be looking for a new leader to help raise self-esteem for girls grades 2-6 in west central Minnesota.

“We are so inspired by the passion and generosity of former volunteer site director, Disa Daucsavage, who has led the BIO Girls program in New London-Spicer for four years. To reach these girls at such a pivotal point in their adolescent years is so important," said Laura Scott, BIO Girls director of program operations, in a press release. "Because of Disa, more than 150 girls got to experience the BIO Girls program over the course of four years in the New London-Spicer community: learning leadership skills, tips on handling their emotions, tools to build healthy friends and so, so much more. For that we are grateful.”

Based out of Fargo, North Dakota, the program combines life-skills lessons, mentorship and non-competitive physical activity and has been proven to increase self-esteem in girls and decrease anxiety. The 12-session program is focused on both prevention and intervention to help participants before problems arise as well as during the crux of problem behaviors.

To learn more about leading the program, visit the BIO Girls website biogirls.org/lead or contact Laura at laura@biogirls.org.

The New London-Spicer BIO Girls program has served west central Minnesota girls in grades 2-6 for four years. Contributed / BIO Girls