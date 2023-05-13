Reader News: CentraCare Foundation honors La Gratitude Award recipients

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
WILLMAR — The CentraCare Foundation honored three local recipients for their contributions at the organization's annual La Gratitude donor recognition event on April 20.

051323.RN.WCT.Brad_Konkler.jpg
Brad Konkler, CentraCare Foundation vice president, speaks to attendees at the La Gratitude donor recognition event held April 20, 2023, in Willmar.
Contributed / CentraCare, Steve Trochlil

The event annually recognizes donors, physicians and community leaders in the Willmar, Redwood Falls, Benson, and Paynesville areas who have supported both CentraCare and the health of patients and their families.

051323.RN.WCT.Tod_Lori_Speer.jpg
Dr. Tod and Lori Speer, left, pictured here with their family, received the Tradition of Caring Award at the CentraCare Foundation's La Gratitude event April 20, 2023, in Willmar.
Contributed / CentraCare, Steve Trochlil

Dr. Tod and Lori Speer were presented with the Tradition of Caring Award, which "recognizes benefactors for their generous financial support and volunteer service to CentraCare."

051323.RN.WCT.Brad_Schmidt.jpg
Brad Schmidt, center, pictured here with his family, received the Service to the Foundation Award at the CentraCare Foundation's La Gratitude event April 20, 2023, in Willmar.
Contributed / CentraCare, Steve Trochlil

Brad Schmidt was presented with the Service to the Foundation Award in recognition of his "work, commitment, and generosity as philanthropists to CentraCare."

And Chappell Central, Inc., was presented with the Corporate Partner of the Year Award, in recognition of "philanthropic contributions, greatly impacting the mission of CentraCare."

ADVERTISEMENT

“La Gratitude represents a very special evening as we gather to thank those who make a deep impact on those we serve,” said Brad Konkler, CentraCare Foundation vice president, in a news release. “Their support is critical to our organization and allows us to fulfill our mission to provide quality care close to home.”

