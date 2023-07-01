Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, July 1

Community

Reader News: Paynesville native serves aboard U.S. Navy’s oldest commissioned warship

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tanner Schaefer, of Paynesville, serves aboard the USS Constitution.

WCT.STOCK.ReaderNews.001.jpg
By Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach
Today at 9:11 AM

BOSTON — Petty Officer 2nd Class Tanner Schaefer, of Paynesville, is one of nearly 80 sailors celebrating America’s 246 years of independence while serving aboard the USS Constitution.

070123.RN.WCT.Military.Schaefer.jpg
Petty Officer 2nd Class Tanner Schaefer
Contributed / U.S. Navy

Schaefer, a 2015 Paynesville Area High School graduate, joined the Navy eight years ago.

Today, Schaefer serves as an aviation ordnanceman.

“I joined the Navy to make memories, to travel, and to make my grandfather proud,” Schaefer said.

USS Constitution is the U.S. Navy’s oldest commissioned warship, and the crew is hand-picked to promote naval history and maritime heritage while raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

The ship earned the nickname "Old Ironsides" during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

