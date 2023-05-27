99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Reader News: Spicer triplets graduate from Saint John's University together

The brothers, who say they did not talk to each other about their college choice, all decided to attend Saint John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota.

WCT.STOCK.ReaderNews.001.jpg
By MIchael Hemmesch, associate director of media relations
Today at 9:11 AM

COLLEGEVILLE — A trio of brothers — Peyton, Will and Hunter Fischer, of Spicer — graduated with honors from Saint John's University in Collegeville on May 14.

052723.RN.WCT.FischerTriplets.001.jpeg
Peyton, Will and Hunter Fischer, from left to right, of Spicer, Minnesota, graduated with honors from Saint John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota, on May 14, 2023.
Contributed / St. John's University

According to a news release from the university, the Fischers are the fourth set of complete triplets to attend either Saint John's or the College of Saint Benedict in the previous 10 years.

The brothers attended Willmar High School, and each individually made his decision to attend Saint John's without consulting his brothers. All three played tennis — and captained the team this past season — while attending Saint John's.

Hunter Fischer, a biology major, graduated with a 4.0 GPA. He plans to attend medical school.

Peyton Fischer, a biology major, graduated with a 3.94 GPA. He plans to attend medical school.

Will Fischer, a computer science major, graduated with a 3.86 GPA. He plans to attend law school.

