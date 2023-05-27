Reader News: Spicer triplets graduate from Saint John's University together
The brothers, who say they did not talk to each other about their college choice, all decided to attend Saint John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota.
COLLEGEVILLE — A trio of brothers — Peyton, Will and Hunter Fischer, of Spicer — graduated with honors from Saint John's University in Collegeville on May 14.
According to a news release from the university, the Fischers are the fourth set of complete triplets to attend either Saint John's or the College of Saint Benedict in the previous 10 years.
The brothers attended Willmar High School, and each individually made his decision to attend Saint John's without consulting his brothers. All three played tennis — and captained the team this past season — while attending Saint John's.
Hunter Fischer, a biology major, graduated with a 4.0 GPA. He plans to attend medical school.
Peyton Fischer, a biology major, graduated with a 3.94 GPA. He plans to attend medical school.
Will Fischer, a computer science major, graduated with a 3.86 GPA. He plans to attend law school.
