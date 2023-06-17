Reader News: Willmar, Montevideo studios send students to perform in 86th annual honors concert

MINNEAPOLIS — Six students from Montevideo and Willmar performed in the 86th Annual Minnesota Music Teachers Association Honors Concert on June 3, 2023, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The selected students included five students from Megan Gilles' Willmar studio — Lindsey Setrum-Raymond, Rowan Glein-Erickson, Zoe Gilles, Jaitvik Verma, and Hannah Javaherian from Willmar. Julia Mages from the studio of Loni Eid, of Montevideo, also performed.

Five hundred and fifty young pianists from across the state were selected to perform through several rounds of contests, playing selections for their age group taken from the contest list which is published each year. The young musicians represent the top 5% to 7% of pianists in the State of Minnesota.

The honors concert is held yearly as the culmination of the state piano contests, and is sponsored by the Minnesota Music Teachers Association. The conductor for 2023 was Dr. Josh Bauder, a Minneapolis-based composer, arranger, typesetter and music educator. He teaches at the University of St. Thomas and the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.

Six students from west central Minnesota performed in the 86th annual Minnesota Music Teachers Association Honors Concert on June 3, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Back row (left to right) Julia Mages, Rowan Glein-Erickson, Hannah Javaherian. Front row (left to right) Jaitvik Verma, Zoe Gilles, Lindsey Setrum. Glein-Erickson, Javaherian, Verma, Gilles and Setrum are students with Megan Gilles, of Willmar. Mages is a student with Loni Eid, of Montevideo. Contributed / Megan Gilles

Lindsey Setrum, 13, completed the seventh grade at Central Minnesota Christian School in Prinsburg. Hannah Javaherian, 12, completed the sixth grade at Community Christian School in Willmar. Setrum and Javaherian performed in the ensemble “Tides of Revolution” by Minnesota composer Wynn-Anne Rossi. Both students performed the secondo portion in the performance. This was a Junior B ensemble.

Rowan Glein-Erickson, 12, completed the sixth grade at Willmar Middle School in Willmar. He performed in the ensemble for “Blue Bonnet Stroll,” composed by Timothy Brown. This was a Junior B ensemble.

Jaitvik Verma, 10, completed the fourth grade at New-London-Spicer Public Schools. Verma performed in the ensemble group for “Getting A Round Two It,” composed by Mary Sallee. This was a Junior A ensemble.

Zoe Gilles, 9, completed the fourth grade at Roosevelt Elementary in Willmar. She performed “Temperamental March” by the MMTA Teacher Duet Composition Winner Sara Smolensky. The honors concert was the premiere performance for this piece. This was a Junior A ensemble.

Julia Mages, 14, completed the eighth grade at Montevideo Middle School. Mages performed in the ensemble for “Rough and Ready” by W. Skye Garcia. This was an Intermediate B ensemble.

The following students were named as winners but were unable to play due to scheduling conflicts:



Nora Mages: Junior A, student of Loni Eid

Thomas Felton: Intermediate A, student of Loni Eid

The following students were named as alternates:

Cooper Hatfield: Primary, student of Megan Gilles

David Felton: Junior A, student of Loni Eid

Whitney Anderson: Junior B, student of Megan Gilles

Sophia Spencer: Junior B, student of Megan Gilles

Hailey Jurgenson: Intermediate A, student of Megan Gilles

Tristan Boehme: Intermediate B, student of Megan Gilles