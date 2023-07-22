Reader News: YMCA Day Camp Garden in Willmar dedicated to founder

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA Day Camp Garden in Willmar was dedicated July 17 to the late Tim Daniels.

Daniels, who died in April, worked as the building and grounds director for the YMCA from 2002 to 2021.

He started the Day Camp Garden in 2003. Each year he would take the Day Campers to the garden for planting, weeding, harvesting and tasting the different vegetables.

His wife, their daughters and their husbands, and two granddaughters were in attendance for the dedication.

Both a sign and a plaque are posted. The plaque in part reads, "Thousands of children's lives have been enriched in this garden."

