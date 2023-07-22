6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, July 22

Reader News: YMCA Day Camp Garden in Willmar dedicated to founder

The late Tim Daniels began the garden used to teach day campers how to grow food. It was dedicated July 17, 2023, in his memory.

Daniels Family.jpeg
The Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA Day Camp Garden in Willmar was dedicated July 17, 2023, to the late Tim Daniels. Patti Daniels, far right, Tim's wife, was in attendance along with their daughters and their husbands, David and Kristen Ziemer, left, and Clint and Erin Kelly, center. In front are granddaughters Isla and Norah Kelly.
Contributed / Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA
By Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA
Today at 8:11 AM

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA Day Camp Garden in Willmar was dedicated July 17 to the late Tim Daniels.

Daniels, who died in April, worked as the building and grounds director for the YMCA from 2002 to 2021.

He started the Day Camp Garden in 2003. Each year he would take the Day Campers to the garden for planting, weeding, harvesting and tasting the different vegetables.

His wife, their daughters and their husbands, and two granddaughters were in attendance for the dedication.

Both a sign and a plaque are posted. The plaque in part reads, "Thousands of children's lives have been enriched in this garden."

