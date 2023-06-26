Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Rockin' Robbins to bring live music to Robbins Island once more

For the seventh year, the Willmar Area Rotary Club is hosting the Rockin' Robbins free outdoor concert series at Robbins Island in Willmar.

Good For Gary vocalist Kiersty Santos energizes the crowd while performing during Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Good For Gary vocalist Kiersty Santos energizes the crowd while performing during Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Rockin' Robbins is returning for a seventh season in 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:38 PM

For four Tuesdays evenings in July and August, Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar will be the place to be for live music, food and fun.

The Willmar Rotary Club is holding the seventh annual Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert series, a fundraiser for continued improvements at the park. In addition to the music, the event includes free kids activities, food trucks and vendors, a beer and wine tent, local craft market and a free shuttle from three convenient park and ride locations.

The concerts will take place in Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar from 5 to 9 p.m. The opening act starts at 5 p.m. and the headliner starts at 6:30. Bring your own lawn chair.

Rockin Robbins 003.jpg
Rockin' Robbins has been drawing in large crowds to Robbins Island for six years, and the hope is year seven will be more of the same.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

July 11

The opening act is Radio Acoustic, followed by headliner Collective Unconscious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collective Unconscious has been together for more than 20 years and plays both covers of classic rock such as the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel and the Beach Boys, along with their own original tunes.

The band is from central Minnesota.

July 18

Free and Easy will entertain the crowd with its funky music, covering such groups and singers as Stevie Wonder, Santana, Pharrell Willliams, John Legend and Justin Timberlake. Music fans from multiple generations should enjoy the varied show. The group was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame back in 2008.

The opening act is Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bar.

July 25

The Crown Jewels will play a tribute show to the great rock band Queen. Based in Minneapolis, the band is made up of veterans from the music industry who all have a love for Queen. They've toured both nationally and internationally.

The opening act is 1060 West Addison.

The Fabulous Armadillos perform during a Rockin' Robbins concert on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
The Fabulous Armadillos perform during a Rockin' Robbins concert on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Robbins Island Regional Park. They'll be closing out the 2023 Rockin' Robbins concert series.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Aug. 1

Since the first Rockin' Robbins in 2016, the band Fabulous Armadillos have closed out the season. They will do so again in 2023, bringing the eight-piece band to Robbins Island. They play music from all genres including country, rock, motown and heavy metal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final show will be opened by Ryan Van Slooten.

Related:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 26, 2023
June 26, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
062123.E.PRE.PRACB.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids Area Community Band opens Sounds of Spirit Lake
June 25, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Mudhens Tournament ends without a title game
June 25, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar pitcher Christian Lessman lines up a toss during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Sports
Amateur Baseball roundup: A win for Milroy Yankees over Willmar Rails in 2 ballparks
June 25, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers keep up high-scoring ways against Honkers
June 25, 2023 09:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Bird Island's Nic Taylor races home for a run during an amateur baseball game against Atwater on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Kingery Field in Atwater.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs pile up the hits
June 23, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown