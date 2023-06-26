Rockin' Robbins to bring live music to Robbins Island once more

For four Tuesdays evenings in July and August, Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar will be the place to be for live music, food and fun.

The Willmar Rotary Club is holding the seventh annual Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert series, a fundraiser for continued improvements at the park. In addition to the music, the event includes free kids activities, food trucks and vendors, a beer and wine tent, local craft market and a free shuttle from three convenient park and ride locations.

The concerts will take place in Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar from 5 to 9 p.m. The opening act starts at 5 p.m. and the headliner starts at 6:30. Bring your own lawn chair.

Rockin' Robbins has been drawing in large crowds to Robbins Island for six years, and the hope is year seven will be more of the same. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

July 11

The opening act is Radio Acoustic, followed by headliner Collective Unconscious.

Collective Unconscious has been together for more than 20 years and plays both covers of classic rock such as the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel and the Beach Boys, along with their own original tunes.

The band is from central Minnesota.

July 18

Free and Easy will entertain the crowd with its funky music, covering such groups and singers as Stevie Wonder, Santana, Pharrell Willliams, John Legend and Justin Timberlake. Music fans from multiple generations should enjoy the varied show. The group was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame back in 2008.

The opening act is Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bar.

July 25

The Crown Jewels will play a tribute show to the great rock band Queen. Based in Minneapolis, the band is made up of veterans from the music industry who all have a love for Queen. They've toured both nationally and internationally.

The opening act is 1060 West Addison.

The Fabulous Armadillos perform during a Rockin' Robbins concert on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Robbins Island Regional Park. They'll be closing out the 2023 Rockin' Robbins concert series. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Aug. 1

Since the first Rockin' Robbins in 2016, the band Fabulous Armadillos have closed out the season. They will do so again in 2023, bringing the eight-piece band to Robbins Island. They play music from all genres including country, rock, motown and heavy metal.

The final show will be opened by Ryan Van Slooten.