Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Smelt fry is scheduled May 6 at Backus fire hall

Annual event supports fire department operations

Lakes Country Summer Fun banner with the words Summer Fun - what to do in Lakes Country.
Summer fun promo image
Forum Communications file photos
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
May 03, 2023 at 9:17 AM

BACKUS — The Backus Fire Department will host its annual smelt and fish fry from 4 p.m. until gone Saturday, May 6.

Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Funds from the smelt and fish fry support fire department operations.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock image of a picket fence along a yard
Community
Good Neighbors published May 3, 2023
May 03, 2023 08:48 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region published May 3, 2023
May 03, 2023 07:40 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
030323 Warroad2.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota education bills, which include ban on American Indian nicknames, move to conference committee
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Ridgewater Baseball 050323 001.jpg
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors win a share of the MCAC Central
May 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Litchfield Dragons lose to unbeaten Norwood-Young America
May 03, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Benson Braves drop a pair at Swanville
May 03, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown