Spicer, Prinsburg among area communities to celebrate July 4 with fun, music, fireworks
People who are looking for fireworks on the Fourth of July can choose among several communities in the area.
Family-friendly events are held in several area communities on the Fourth of July, with food, parades, music and fireworks intertwined with patriotic celebrations of Independence Day.
Here’s a look at some of the celebrations across the region:
Spicer
Located on Green Lake, the city of Spicer draws thousands of people seeking sun and fun during the Fourth of July holiday.
A weekend of celebration begins with the annual street dance featuring BellaDiva beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
The annual Green Lake Road Race starts from Saulsbury Beach at 7 a.m. Sunday, July 2. The event brings runners from around the state and has many divisions. To register, go online at runsignup.com/Race/MN/Spicer/GreenLakeRoadRace .
The Fourth of July celebration continues with church on the beach at 8 a.m. July 2.
Also on Sunday morning, the Green Lake boat parade begins at 10 a.m. Those interested in participating are asked to line up at the old Spicer Castle location. The Danny Boy from Green Lake Cruises will lead the parade around the lake.
The annual Briggs Motley Treasureland Arts & Crafts Show will take place each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 2-4.
Kiddie Night starts at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2. There will be a kids’ pedal pull, an adults’ pedal pull, the kiddie parade, bouncy houses, entertainment and more.
Wrapping up the celebrations, the Grand Parade begins at 10 a.m. July 4. Fireworks are at dusk over Green Lake.
For additional information about Fourth of July activities, visit www.explorespicer.com .
Prinsburg
The Fourth of July celebration in Prinsburg will be on Saturday, July 1.
This event begins with the Freedom Fun Run at 8 a.m., which has a 2.5-mile running route and 1.5-mile walking route. It also includes Adam’s Race for children from preschool through eighth grade. The distance for that race is based on a child’s age.
There is no entry fee for runners/walkers. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. in front of Central Minnesota Christian School.
Event sponsors donate to Central Minnesota Christian School for each person who finishes the walk or run.
Online registration will be available on the school's website beginning in June. For more information about activities, go to www.cmcschool.org/support/freedom-fun-run-adams-race
There will be a freewill donation dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.
The rest of the day will include a variety of entertainment, inflatables and patriotic celebrations in town, with a parade at 5 p.m and fireworks at dusk.
All proceeds for the day support the school.
Paynesville
The Koronis Lake Association plans an afternoon boat parade in the afternoon and fireworks at dusk on July 1. In case of rain, the celebration will be moved to July 7.
Maynard
Maynard’s Fourth of July activities will kick off with the parade at 11 a.m.
After the parade, there’s a noon dinner at the park at noon and free entertainment in the afternoon.
Fireworks will go off at dusk.
The event is sponsored by the Maynard Lions Club.
