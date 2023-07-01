Summer in Minnesota also means it's county fair season

Summertime in Minnesota means it's prime time for county fairs to gear up with new acts and entertainment, but all the same special summer fun.

The events listed here are only a partial listing, and events are subject to change. Check fair websites or social media pages for additional information and updates.

Yellow Medicine County Fair

July 20-22

Fairgrounds in Canby

Free admission and free parking. Check the website for more information.

Website: ymcfair.org

Chippewa County Fair

July 26-30

Fairgrounds in Montevideo.

Gate admission is $10, ages 6 and younger are free. Excluding food, carnival rides and drinks, everything inside the gates, including grandstand events, is free. Check the website for more information.

Website: chippewacofairmn.com

Jayden Swart, 8, of New London, holds his calf, "Ionic" outside the barn while waiting to compete in the open dairy judging at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Pope County Fair

Aug. 2-5

Fairgrounds in Glenwood.

A demolition derby featuring six derby and racing classes will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, after fair activities will be over. Admission for Sunday's derby is $15, kids 5 and under get in free. Check the website for more information.

Website: popecountyfair.org

Meeker County Fair

Aug. 2-6

Fairgrounds in Litchfield.

Admission is $5, ages 4 and under and over 70 will be admitted free. Gates open at 8 a.m. every day of the fair. Parking is free outside the fairgrounds. $30 parking passes for inside the fairgrounds will be available at the fair office starting Aug. 3 at noon. Passes are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Featured grandstand events include a tractor pull, Motokazie supercross racing and a demolition derby. Check the website for more information.

Website: meekerfair.com

Michaela Anderson, 16, of Willmar helps friends set up rabbit cages at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds during Entry Day on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Kandiyohi County Fair

Aug. 9-12

Fairgrounds in Willmar.

Gate admission is $7 for adults, $3 for seniors on Thursday only, $2 for students 6-12; children 5 and under will be admitted free. Daily parking is $5 per car/truck. Season passes are $20 gate pass, $15 parking pass. A season ticket allows you to come and go as many times as you want during the four-day fair. Grandstand three-day wristbands are available for $20 per adult and $7 for kids 6-12.

Wednesday is Veterans Day and Thursday is Senior Day. Check the website for more information.

Website: kandifair.com

Renville County Fair

Aug. 9-11

Fairgrounds in Bird Island.

Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Daily admission is $7 ages 12 and under are admitted free. Season pass available for $15.

Featured grandstand events include ATV barrel racing, bull-riding and a demolition derby. All day, every day events include an antique tractor show, 4H exhibits/animals and a petting zoo. Check the website for more information.

Website: renvillecountyfair.org

Swift County Fair

Aug. 16-20

Fairgrounds in Appleton.

Check the website for more information.

Website: swiftcountyfair.org

Lac qui Parle County Fair

Sept. 7-10

Fairgrounds in Madison.

Gates open at 9 a.m. daily, admission is $5 for ages 12 and over and includes parking; admission is free for ages 11 and under and for active military personnel with a military ID and law enforcement.

On Thursday, a performance by the White Sidewalls will be the featured entertainment. Friday through Sunday, magician Dr. Street and Caricatures by Jennifer will be at the fair along with a band each evening. Other events Friday include The AbbeyRoad Band and West Addison Blues. Saturday there will be a pedal pull, veggies races, diaper derby, demo derby and the Minnesota High School Rodeo. Sunday’s events include a Minnesota High School Rodeo and the Tom Bly Memorial Auto Race. Check the website for more information.

Website: lqpfair.com