Summer in Minnesota also means it's county fair season
Before going to the Twin Cities for deep-fried treats and fun rides this summer, consider stopping at these west central county fairs in the area. Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Pope, Renville, Swift and Yellow Medicine counties are all hosting their county fairs before "the great Minnesota get-together" is set to begin.
Summertime in Minnesota means it's prime time for county fairs to gear up with new acts and entertainment, but all the same special summer fun.
The events listed here are only a partial listing, and events are subject to change. Check fair websites or social media pages for additional information and updates.
Yellow Medicine County Fair
July 20-22
Fairgrounds in Canby
Free admission and free parking. Check the website for more information.
Website: ymcfair.org
Chippewa County Fair
July 26-30
Fairgrounds in Montevideo.
Gate admission is $10, ages 6 and younger are free. Excluding food, carnival rides and drinks, everything inside the gates, including grandstand events, is free. Check the website for more information.
Website: chippewacofairmn.com
Pope County Fair
Aug. 2-5
Fairgrounds in Glenwood.
A demolition derby featuring six derby and racing classes will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, after fair activities will be over. Admission for Sunday's derby is $15, kids 5 and under get in free. Check the website for more information.
Website: popecountyfair.org
Meeker County Fair
Aug. 2-6
Fairgrounds in Litchfield.
Admission is $5, ages 4 and under and over 70 will be admitted free. Gates open at 8 a.m. every day of the fair. Parking is free outside the fairgrounds. $30 parking passes for inside the fairgrounds will be available at the fair office starting Aug. 3 at noon. Passes are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Featured grandstand events include a tractor pull, Motokazie supercross racing and a demolition derby. Check the website for more information.
Website: meekerfair.com
Kandiyohi County Fair
Aug. 9-12
Fairgrounds in Willmar.
Gate admission is $7 for adults, $3 for seniors on Thursday only, $2 for students 6-12; children 5 and under will be admitted free. Daily parking is $5 per car/truck. Season passes are $20 gate pass, $15 parking pass. A season ticket allows you to come and go as many times as you want during the four-day fair. Grandstand three-day wristbands are available for $20 per adult and $7 for kids 6-12.
Wednesday is Veterans Day and Thursday is Senior Day. Check the website for more information.
Website: kandifair.com
Renville County Fair
Aug. 9-11
Fairgrounds in Bird Island.
Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Daily admission is $7 ages 12 and under are admitted free. Season pass available for $15.
Featured grandstand events include ATV barrel racing, bull-riding and a demolition derby. All day, every day events include an antique tractor show, 4H exhibits/animals and a petting zoo. Check the website for more information.
Website: renvillecountyfair.org
Swift County Fair
Aug. 16-20
Fairgrounds in Appleton.
Check the website for more information.
Website: swiftcountyfair.org
Lac qui Parle County Fair
Sept. 7-10
Fairgrounds in Madison.
Gates open at 9 a.m. daily, admission is $5 for ages 12 and over and includes parking; admission is free for ages 11 and under and for active military personnel with a military ID and law enforcement.
On Thursday, a performance by the White Sidewalls will be the featured entertainment. Friday through Sunday, magician Dr. Street and Caricatures by Jennifer will be at the fair along with a band each evening. Other events Friday include The AbbeyRoad Band and West Addison Blues. Saturday there will be a pedal pull, veggies races, diaper derby, demo derby and the Minnesota High School Rodeo. Sunday’s events include a Minnesota High School Rodeo and the Tom Bly Memorial Auto Race. Check the website for more information.
Website: lqpfair.com
