Willmar Fests, community's annual summer party, scheduled for June 21-25

Willmar’s 77th annual festival Willmar Fests will be held June 21-25.

A four-day city festival filled with fun for all ages, Willmar Fests was formed from four past celebrations — International Fest, Aqua Fest, Frameries Fest and Kaffee Fest.

The community celebration includes a block party, royalty and ambassador coronations, story hour, tennis tournament, Stingers baseball, pancake feed, two parades and a kids carnival.

The schedule is subject to change. Up-to-date information will be available at willmarfests.com and on the festival’s Facebook page.

Children toss candy to spectators during the Kiddie Parade along Sixth Street in downtown Willmar during Willmar Fests on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Wednesday, June 21

10 a.m. — Coffee with the Candidates at The Goodness Coffee House

4 to 7 p.m. — Kiwanis Kids Day



Food: Hotdogs, buns, chips, cookies, water, ice cream sandwiches from the Kandiyohi Dairy Association, while supplies last.

Activities: Inflatables, Willmar Fest Royalty Princesses reading to kids and play games, clowns with balloons and face paint, bean bag toss, crafts and more.

Jolly Pops interactive band at 5 p.m.

Willmar Fests Junior Royalty Coronation at 6 p.m.

Kiddie Parade at 6:30 p.m.

6 p.m. — Pie and ice cream social, sponsored by Mills Automotive Group

7 p.m. — Prairie Winds Summer Band concert at Rice Park

Firefighters battle it out in the fireman challenge while children dance in the droplets of water raining down on them during Willmar Fests in downtown Willmar on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Thursday, June 22

10 a.m. — Royal Storytime at Miller Park

4:30 p.m. — Willmar Fests Block Party kickoff at Fifth Street and Becker Avenue with Q102



Food trucks, various vendors, kids' activities and more

Meet the Willmar Fests queen candidates

Home Depot kids workshop

Bean bag toss and games

NinjaAnywhere from 5 to 8 p.m.

Dunk tank benefiting Hope for Our City starting at 5 p.m.

Kids Fun Run with Miles 4 Mentors at 5:30 p.m.

Willmar Fests Fitness Relay competition at 6 p.m.

Fireman's Challenge starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Dam Jammers on the Block Party Stage at 6 p.m.

David and Diana Frey share a dance together after being named the 2022 Senior Ambassadors at the Senior Ambassador Coronation at the Willmar Community Center on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to kick off this year's Willmar Fests. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Friday, June 23

7:30 a.m. — Willmar Fests Chamber Connection at Heritage Bank

1 p.m. — Appreciation Day Dance at the Willmar Community Center

5 p.m. — Royalty Ride with BikeWillmar and Willmar Bikes to Bill Taunton Stadium

7 p.m. — Willmar Stingers Baseball, Baker Field at Bill Taunton Stadium

Willmar Fests royalty waved to the crowd that lined the Grande Day Parade route Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Willmar. From left, junior royalty Jakub Nurmi and Hazel Cisneros Ocampo, senior royalty Diana and Dave Frey, International Princess Jacky Diaz, Aqua Princess Kacy Knofczynski and Queen of Festivals Sarah Carlson. Linda Vanderwerf / West Central Tribune

Saturday, June 24

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Willmar Fire Department Pancake Feed, Willmar Fire Station

8 a.m. — Foot Lake 4 Walk/Run, as part of On the Run MN

10:30 a.m. — Grande Day Parade, downtown Willmar

3 p.m. - Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation, Willmar Education and Arts Center

7:30 p.m. — The Little Crow Ski Show

8:30 p.m. — Beach Party Concert with Radio Nation, featuring food trucks and the Willmar Rotary Club Tavern

10 p.m - Q102 Lakeland Broadcasting’s “Works Over Water” Fireworks Show, with more music with Radio Nation after fireworks

In case of rain, the ski show and fireworks may be moved to Sunday.