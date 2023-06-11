Willmar Fests, community's annual summer party, scheduled for June 21-25
Willmar's summer celebration features something for everyone, with special events to appeal to all ages.
Willmar’s 77th annual festival Willmar Fests will be held June 21-25.
A four-day city festival filled with fun for all ages, Willmar Fests was formed from four past celebrations — International Fest, Aqua Fest, Frameries Fest and Kaffee Fest.
The community celebration includes a block party, royalty and ambassador coronations, story hour, tennis tournament, Stingers baseball, pancake feed, two parades and a kids carnival.
The schedule is subject to change. Up-to-date information will be available at willmarfests.com and on the festival’s Facebook page.
Wednesday, June 21
10 a.m. — Coffee with the Candidates at The Goodness Coffee House
4 to 7 p.m. — Kiwanis Kids Day
- Food: Hotdogs, buns, chips, cookies, water, ice cream sandwiches from the Kandiyohi Dairy Association, while supplies last.
- Activities: Inflatables, Willmar Fest Royalty Princesses reading to kids and play games, clowns with balloons and face paint, bean bag toss, crafts and more.
- Jolly Pops interactive band at 5 p.m.
- Willmar Fests Junior Royalty Coronation at 6 p.m.
- Kiddie Parade at 6:30 p.m.
6 p.m. — Pie and ice cream social, sponsored by Mills Automotive Group
7 p.m. — Prairie Winds Summer Band concert at Rice Park
Thursday, June 22
10 a.m. — Royal Storytime at Miller Park
4:30 p.m. — Willmar Fests Block Party kickoff at Fifth Street and Becker Avenue with Q102
- Food trucks, various vendors, kids' activities and more
- Meet the Willmar Fests queen candidates
- Home Depot kids workshop
- Bean bag toss and games
- NinjaAnywhere from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Dunk tank benefiting Hope for Our City starting at 5 p.m.
- Kids Fun Run with Miles 4 Mentors at 5:30 p.m.
- Willmar Fests Fitness Relay competition at 6 p.m.
- Fireman's Challenge starting at 6:30 p.m.
- The Dam Jammers on the Block Party Stage at 6 p.m.
Friday, June 23
7:30 a.m. — Willmar Fests Chamber Connection at Heritage Bank
1 p.m. — Appreciation Day Dance at the Willmar Community Center
5 p.m. — Royalty Ride with BikeWillmar and Willmar Bikes to Bill Taunton Stadium
7 p.m. — Willmar Stingers Baseball, Baker Field at Bill Taunton Stadium
Saturday, June 24
7 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Willmar Fire Department Pancake Feed, Willmar Fire Station
8 a.m. — Foot Lake 4 Walk/Run, as part of On the Run MN
10:30 a.m. — Grande Day Parade, downtown Willmar
3 p.m. - Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation, Willmar Education and Arts Center
7:30 p.m. — The Little Crow Ski Show
8:30 p.m. — Beach Party Concert with Radio Nation, featuring food trucks and the Willmar Rotary Club Tavern
10 p.m - Q102 Lakeland Broadcasting’s “Works Over Water” Fireworks Show, with more music with Radio Nation after fireworks
In case of rain, the ski show and fireworks may be moved to Sunday.
