Senior Kale Bockelman earns a berth in Thursday's Class A championships in Minneapolis by tying for second place at the Section 3A meet.

Thomas Dineen made a commitment in 6th grade to be a champion and now he's on the cusp of a 3rd championship while winning 131 matches in a row

Kale Bockelman moves into Saturday’s Calls A finals after a score of 219.20 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis

Minnesota prep wrestlers gather this week for the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual tournament is Friday and Saturday and the girls' individual tournament begins Saturday.

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 3, 2023.

The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.

Adamaris Chable Rodriguez shakes off some nervousness to earn a place on the podium Saturday in St. Paul

Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

