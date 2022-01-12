Girls Basketball Roundup: Annandale slows down Litchfield, 39-31

LITCHFIELD — The Annandale girls basketball team controlled the tempo and the game Tuesday night.

It added up to a 39-31 victory over Litchfield in a Wright County Conference West Division game.

It was the Dragons’ first conference loss. They’re now 2-1. Annandale also is 2-1.

The Cardinals used their 2-3 zone to slow down the pace. They were led by Kali Jones’ 15 points and Emma Lillehaug’s 11.

No one scored in double figures for Litchfield. Izzy Pennertz, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, led the Dragons with eight points. She also had six rebounds. Junior guard Ryanna Steinhaus and senior forward Maggie Boerema each added seven points for Litchfield. Steinhaus also had three steals and Boerema added seven rebounds. Great hansen had four assists and three steals for the Dragons.

Litchfield next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Dassel-Cokato.

Wright County

Annandale 39, Litchfield 31

Annandale (5-8) 20 19 — 39

Litchfield (8-6) 18 13 — 31

ANNANDALE - Scoring: Kali Jones 15, Faith Simon 6, Elizabeth Hoeft 3, Emma Lillehaug 11, Emerson Helget 4 … 3-point shots: Jones 2, Hoeft 1, Lillehaug 3 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Ryana Steinhaus 7, Kylie Michels 7, Greta Hansen 2, Izzy Pennertz 8, Maggie Boerema 7 … 3-point shots: Michels 1, Steinhaus 1 … Rebound leader: Boerema 7, Pennertz 6 … Assist leader: Hansen 4 … Steal leader: Steinhaus 3, Hansen 3 ... Block leader: none.

NLS 78, HLWW 33

Jaden Coahran had 21 points and Avery Rich had 19 points and seven assists as New London-Spicer cruised past Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at New London.

Audrey Scheneider, a 5-foot-10 senior center, led the Wildcats with 11 rebounds.

Ivy Fasching had 18 points to lead the Lakers. Carolyn Remer contributed 10 points.

NLS continues a busy week of Wright County Conference West Division play. The Wildcats play Thursday at Watertown-Mayer and then face Annandale at 7 p.m. Friday in Annandale.

HLWW (1-10) 20 13 — 33

NLS (11-1) 44 34 — 78

HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED - Scoring: Emma McLeod 3, Lily Bobrowske 2, Carolyn Remer 10, Ivy Fasching 18 … 3-point shots: Fasching 4 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

NEW LONDON-SPICER - Scoring: Nyla Johnson 8, Jaden Coahran 21, Avery Rich 19, Ellary Peterson 6, Dakota Rich 4, Courtney Rich 5, Brooke Adelman 5, Ava Carlson 2, Delaney Hanson 2, Audrey Schneider 3, Katelynn Tortarella 3 … 3-point shots: Johnson 1, Coahran 5, D. Rich 1, C. Rich 1, Adelman 1 … Rebound leader: Schneider 11, Peterson 7, Hanson 5, Izzy Schmiesing 4 … Assist leader: A. Rich 7, Johnson 4, Coahran 3, Hanson 3 … Steal leader: A. Rich 6, Schneider 4, Coahran 4 ... Block leader: Zoe Arnold 2

West Central

BOLD 57,Benson 38

Mari Ryberg had 14 points and Lainey Braulick added 12 to lead BOLD past Benson at Olivia.

The Warriors led the Braves 30-26 at halftime.

“They hit some outside shots in the first half,” BOLD head coach Brian Kingery said. “In the first half, they shot over 50% from 3-point range. In the second half, we shot better from 3-point range and were able to extend it from there.”

Madilyn Wrobleski had 12 points to lead Benson.

BOLD plays Minnewaska on Friday at Glenwood. Benson is host to Montevideo on Friday.

Benson (2-9) 26 12 — 38

BOLD (8-5) 30 27 — 57

BENSON - Scoring: Presley Nygaard 6, Mya Kurkosky 6, Adysen Himley 7, Madilyn Wrobleski 12, Marley Rush 7 … 3-point shots: Nygaard 2, Kurkowsky 2, Wrobleski 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

BOLD - Scoring: Lainey Braulick 12, Caylee Weber 3, Mari Ryberg 14, Lidia Plass 3, Anna Moorse 2, Mackenzie Visser 6, Leslie Snow 9, Abby Meyers 8 … 3-point shots: Braulick 2, Ryberg 2, Plass 1 … Rebound leader: Meyers 11, Snow 10, Visser 7 … Assist leader: Braulick 5, Ryberg 3, Snow 3 … Steal leader: Ryberg 7, Braulick 5, Snow 5 ... Block leader: Visser 4

Montevideo 61, Morris/CA 45

Montevideo had three players score in double figures in a matchup of teams unbeaten in the West Central Conference at Morris.

Both teams came into the game 2-0 in the conference.

Avery Koenen had 22 points, Tenley Epema added 16 and Hailey Dirksen 12 for the Thunder Hawks.

Meredith Carrington led Morris/Chokio-Alberta with 21 points. Maddy Grove added 10 points for the Tigers.

Montevideo next plays Friday at Benson.

Montevideo (9-1) 29 32 — 61

Morris/CA (4-8) 23 22 — 45

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Teagan Epema 6, Tenley Epema 16, Kiera Foley 3, Avery Koenen 22, Keely Foley 5, Hailey Dirksen 12 … 3-point shots: Tea. Epema 2, Ten. Epema 4, Ki. Foley 1, Koenen 1, Ke. Foley 1, Dirksen 2 … Rebound leader: Koenen 5, Tea. Epema 3 … Assist leader: Ke. Foley 4, Koenen 4, Ten. Epema 3 … Steal leader: Koenen 2 ... Block leader: Ten. Epema 1, Koenen 1

MORRIS/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Meredith Carrington 21, Maddy Grove 10, Kate Kehoe 5, Hannah Schutz 2, Sydney Dietz 2, Shannon Dougherty 1, Kaylee Harstad 4 … 3-point shots: Carrington 4, Kehoe 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Camden

LQPV 65, Dawson-Boyd 30

Tayler Shelstad had 19 points and Camryn Lee chipped in with 17 pints and 10 rebounds to lead Lac qui Parle Valley to the victory at Dawson.

Addy Bonn added 11 points for the Eagles.

Junior center Katherine Dahl had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Blackjacks.

LQPV plays Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Madison. Dawson-Boyd faces Yellow Medicine East on Thursday at Dawson.

LQPV (10-3) 36 29 — 65

Dawson-Boyd (0-13) 21 9 — 30

LAC QUI PARLE VALLEY - Scoring: Addy Bonn 11, Isabel Gerdes 3, Taylor Shelstad 19, Jayln Lee 2, Tori Bungarden 8, Ayanna Gipson 3, Camryn Lee 17 … 3-point shots: Bonn 2, Gerdes 1, Shelstad 2, Gibson 1 … Rebound leaders: C. Lee 10, Gerdes 5, Shelstad 5, Bungarden 5 … Assist leader: Shelstad 2, Bungarden 2, C. Lee 2 … Steal leader: Gibson 2, C. Lee 2 ... Block leader: n/a

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Chelsie Husby 5, Katherine Dahl 15, Hayley Anderson 3, Taylen Jorgenson 3, Allison Estling 4 … 3-point shots: Husby 1, Dahl 2, Jorgenson 1 … Rebound leader: Dahl 9 … Assist leader: Jorgenson 2 … Steal leaders: Estling 3, Husby 2 ... Block leader: Dahl 3

Non-Conference

Minnewaska 57, BBE 33

Minnewaska used a strong second half to handle Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Belgrade.

Minnewaska led 23-19 at halftime, then outscored the Jaguars 34-14 in the second half.

Maddie Thorfinnson ahd 11 points and four assists and Addy kath had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers.

Abby Berge led BBE with eight points. Brooklyn Fischer added seven.

BBE plays a Central Minnesota Conference game at 7 p.m. Friday at Paynesville. Minnewaska returns to West Central Conference play with a game against BOLD on Friday in Glenwood.

Minnewaska (7-5) 23 34 — 57

BBE (10-3) 19 14 — 33

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Addy Kath 10, Maddie Thorfinnson 11, Olivia Richards 2, Addy Randt 7, Avery Fier 2, Brooke Kolstoe 9, Sydney Dahl 9, Megan Thorfinnson 5, Emma Kovarik 2 … 3-point shots: Ma. Thorfinnson 3, Randt 1, Dahl 1, Me. Thorfinnson 1 … Rebound leader: Kath 10 … Assist leader: Ma. Thorfinnson 4 … Steal leader: Dahl 4 ... Block leader: Dahl 4.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA - Scoring: Brooklyn Fischer 7, Shelby Andeson 2, Anna Jaeger 2, Tiyana Schwinghammer 6, Allison Dingmann 4, Kailey Fischer 4, Abby Berge 8 … 3-point shots: none … Rebound leader: Schwinghammer 5 … Assist leader: Schwinghammer 1 … Steal leaders: Anderson 2, Jaeger 2, Schwinghammer 2, Dingmann 2 ... Block leader: Schwinghammer 3

MACCRAY 53, ACGC 19

Ella Bourne had 22 points and four steals and Annie Bourne had 11 points in MACCRAY’s non-conference victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Clara City.

Abby Randt had 16 rebounds and Elsie Sumner 10 for the Wolverines.

MACCRAY faces Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Clara City. ACGC plays host to Eden Valley-Watkins at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grove City.

ACGC (2-9) 4 15 — 19

MACCRAY (9-4) 29 24 — 53

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY - Stats not available

MACCRAY - Scoring: Ella Bourne 22, Sydney Thein 5, Brielle Janssen 7, Elsie Sumner 4, Annie Bourne 11, Gabby Randt 4 … 3-point shots: E. Bourne 5, Thein 1, Janssen 1, A. Bourne 2 … Rebound leader: Randt 16, Sumner 10, Janssen 8 … Assist leader: Randt 8 … Steal leader: E. Bourne 4 ... Block leader: Janssen 1, Randt 1, A. Bourne 1

KMS 38,CGB 37

Kerhoven-Murdock-Sunburg held on to tip Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at Graceville.

Hayley Demuth had 13 points and Madelynn Luft added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Fighting Saints.

Grace Cardwell had 14 points and Mayley Ward added 10 for CGB.

KMS plays Minneota at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Kerkhoven.

KMS (4-8) 21 17 — 38

CGB (3-7) 16 21 — 37

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG - Scoring: Emily Wagner 2, Josie Gjerde 7, Shakira Olson 4, Madelynn Luft 10, Sophia Oerter 2, Hayley Demuth 13 … 3-point shots: Demuth 1 … Rebound leader: Luft 11 … Assist leaders: Elsa Gjerde 2, Wagner 2, J. Gjerde 2, Luft 2 … Steal leader: J. Gerde 3 ... Block leader: Luft 4

CLINTON-GRACEVILLE-BEARDSLEY - Scoring: Mataya Gibson 2, Jessica Moberg 4, Mayley Ward 10, Grace Cardwell 14, Addison Ward 3, Abygail Sigler 1, Gracie Groebner 3 … 3-point shots: Cardwell 4, Ward 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

New Ulm Cathedral 55, RCW 44

The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds opened up the game in the second half to beat Renville County West at Renville.

Cathedral led 23-19 at halftime and out-scored the Jaguars 32-25.

Holly Bratsch was one of three RCW players in double figures. Bratsch had 15 points. Rachel Jakel had 11 and Avery Roxberg chipped in with 10.

The Jaguars played without two starters because of illness.

Lakeville comes to town to play RCW at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Renville.

New Ulm Cathedral (2-9) 23 32 — 55

RCW (1-11) 19 25 — 44

NEW ULM CATHEDRAL - Stats not availableRENVILLE COUNTY WEST - Scoring: Johanna Braun 4, Holly Bratsch 15, Laila Ridler 4, Rachel Jakel 11, Avery Roxberg 10 … 3-point shots: Bratsch 3 … Rebound leader: Jakel 9 … Assist leader: H. Bratsch 1 … Steal leader: H. Bratsch 2, Jennifer Bratsch 2, Ridler 2 ... Block leader: Roxberg 4

CAL

CCS 78, St. Cloud Christian 46

Sophia Bollig had 22 points and 20 rebounds and Margo Klassen added 21 points to lead Community Christian to the Christian Athletic League victory over St. Cloud Christian at Willmar.

The Eagles also got 12 points and 14 rebounds from Hope Reid and Lexi Nelson had 11 points and four steals.

Community Christian plays Friday at Cambridge Christian.

ST. CLOUD CHRISTIAN - Stats not available

COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN - Scoring: Sophia Bollig 22, Margo Klassen 21, Hope Reid 12, Lexi Nelson 11, Anna Lindgren 4, Kailey Hines 4, Gabbie Bollig 2, Alyssa Schwantes 2 … 3-point shots: Klassen 1 … Rebound leader: S. Bollig 20, Reid 14, G. Bollig 8 … Assist leader: Nelson 6 … Steal leader: S. Bollig 3, Reid 3, Nelson 4, Lindgren 4 ... Block leader: Reidi 3, Nelson 2

