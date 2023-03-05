99¢/month for 3 months
Tuesday, March 7
GIRLS WRESTLING
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
Benson and BBE wrestlers win individual state championships. BBE, United and Willmar place in team competition.
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022
March 05, 2023 10:03 AM
Prep
Wrestling notebook: KMS Fighting Saint winds up 6th at state girls tournament
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez shakes off some nervousness to earn a place on the podium Saturday in St. Paul
March 04, 2023 11:49 PM
Latest Headlines
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 4, 2023
The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.
March 04, 2023 10:44 AM
Prep
State wrestling: Benson Braves senior eyes a 3rd state title
Thomas Dineen made a commitment in 6th grade to be a champion and now he's on the cusp of a 3rd championship while winning 131 matches in a row
February 28, 2023 01:33 PM
·
By
Joe Brown
Prep
Wrestling: KMS Fighting Saint becomes the first state female entrant from west central Minnesota
Sophomore 152-pounder Adamaris Chable Rodriguez becomes first west central girl to advance to the state tournament in St. Paul
February 14, 2023 03:06 PM
·
By
Joe Brown
Prep
Wrestling roundup: KMS' Chable Rodriguez makes history
Prep wrestling report for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Fighting Saints sophomore is area's first entrant in the girls state tournament after taking 2nd at sections
February 12, 2023 04:55 PM
·
By
Joe Brown
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 08, 2023 10:27 AM
·
By
Jason Feldman
Prep
Wrestling roundup: Team United nabs the team title at the West Central Conference/CMC tournament
Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo takes first with 208 points to beat second-place West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville, which had 179. ACGC finished third, Minnewaska was fifth.
February 05, 2023 08:29 PM
·
By
Joe Brown
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 02, 2023 05:51 PM
·
By
Jason Feldman
Prep
Wrestling: Benson's Halle Bolduc is a trailblazer
Eighth-grader is the first state-ranked female in the West Central Tribune area
January 31, 2023 03:27 PM
·
By
Joe Brown
Sports
MSHSL sanctions girls wrestling, but boys volleyball falls short in close vote
Amendments require two-thirds approval from the representative assembly to pass, meaning boys volleyball came up just two votes short
May 11, 2021 02:47 PM
·
By
Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
