GIRLS WRESTLING

State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
Benson and BBE wrestlers win individual state championships. BBE, United and Willmar place in team competition.
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022
March 05, 2023 10:03 AM
State Wrestling 030423 001.jpg
Wrestling notebook: KMS Fighting Saint winds up 6th at state girls tournament
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez shakes off some nervousness to earn a place on the podium Saturday in St. Paul
March 04, 2023 11:49 PM

girls wrestling.jpg
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 4, 2023
The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.
March 04, 2023 10:44 AM
Benson v United Wrestling 012023 012.jpg
State wrestling: Benson Braves senior eyes a 3rd state title
Thomas Dineen made a commitment in 6th grade to be a champion and now he's on the cusp of a 3rd championship while winning 131 matches in a row
February 28, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS Saints wrestling Adamaris Chable Rodriguez .01
Wrestling: KMS Fighting Saint becomes the first state female entrant from west central Minnesota
Sophomore 152-pounder Adamaris Chable Rodriguez becomes first west central girl to advance to the state tournament in St. Paul
February 14, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS sophomore Tianna Chable Rodriguez, middle, stands at the podium after taking second place at 152 pounds at the Section 5-8 girls wrestling championship meet Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Sartell. Chable Rodriguez is the first area girls wrestler to qualify for the state championship meet.
Wrestling roundup: KMS' Chable Rodriguez makes history
Prep wrestling report for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Fighting Saints sophomore is area's first entrant in the girls state tournament after taking 2nd at sections
February 12, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 08, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
WCT.s.wrestling.jpg
Wrestling roundup: Team United nabs the team title at the West Central Conference/CMC tournament
Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo takes first with 208 points to beat second-place West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville, which had 179. ACGC finished third, Minnewaska was fifth.
February 05, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Benson eighth grader Halle Bolduc, right, wrestles with teammate Ed Wah during practice Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at Benson High School.
Wrestling: Benson's Halle Bolduc is a trailblazer
Eighth-grader is the first state-ranked female in the West Central Tribune area
January 31, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MSHSL165837MSHSL logo.jpg
MSHSL sanctions girls wrestling, but boys volleyball falls short in close vote
Amendments require two-thirds approval from the representative assembly to pass, meaning boys volleyball came up just two votes short
May 11, 2021 02:47 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
