REDWOOD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A 20-year-old male was arrested without incident Saturday, June 10, after a police pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen in Redwood County. The male suspect was in custody Monday at the Redwood County Jail, pending a court appearance.
Tyler Robert Lundin, 18, of Wood Lake, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for a possible concussion after a crash reported early Monday morning in Swedes Forest Township. The release did not list the hospital to which he was sent.
Two deaths were reported Sunday on the Minnesota River in Renville County. The body of Matthew James Wrobleski, 48, of Willmar, was discovered Sunday afternoon in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. Authorities also identified apparent drowning victim Lance Edward Scheer, 19, of Redwood Falls, who was pulled from the water after he had been swimming in the river near Vicksburg Park. Both incident are under investigation.
The driver of one of the vehicles in a two-vehicle crash suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Redwood Falls on Thursday afternoon. A 56-year-old Redwood Falls woman was transported to St. Cloud Hospital.