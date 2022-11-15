6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
REDWOOD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Suspect arrested without incident after police chase in Minnesota's Redwood County
A 20-year-old male was arrested without incident Saturday, June 10, after a police pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen in Redwood County. The male suspect was in custody Monday at the Redwood County Jail, pending a court appearance.
Mudslide closes southern Minnesota highway; torrential rain leads to flooding
Previous mudslides have closed that stretch of State Highway 68 twice in the past 5 years — in 2018, and again in 2020.
May 14
Lamberton woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Redwood County
The 34-year-old woman was transported to CentraCare — Redwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Apr 9
Driver hits cattle on the road in Redwood County
A driver was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting four cows in the road Saturday evening near Redwood Falls.
Mar 12

Latest Headlines
Driver transported to hospital after crashing into utility pole north of Belview, Minnesota
Tyler Robert Lundin, 18, of Wood Lake, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for a possible concussion after a crash reported early Monday morning in Swedes Forest Township. The release did not list the hospital to which he was sent.
Nov 15, 2022
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Two hurt in Redwood County crash
Two vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 71 at Wacouta Trail, injuring both drivers
Jul 31, 2022
Renville County Sheriff IDs Willmar, Redwood Falls men who died in separate incidents on the Minnesota River
Two deaths were reported Sunday on the Minnesota River in Renville County. The body of Matthew James Wrobleski, 48, of Willmar, was discovered Sunday afternoon in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. Authorities also identified apparent drowning victim Lance Edward Scheer, 19, of Redwood Falls, who was pulled from the water after he had been swimming in the river near Vicksburg Park. Both incident are under investigation.
Jun 20, 2022
By  Shelby Lindrud
Two deaths on the Minnesota River under investigation in separate incidents in Renville County
Two deaths were reported Sunday on the Minnesota River in Renville County. One body was discovered in a log jam between Franklin and Morton, while the second was a young male who had been swimming in the river near Vicksburg Park. Both are under investigation.
Jun 20, 2022
By  Shelby Lindrud
Redwood County releases name of child in Friday fatal accident
Braxton William Welch, 1, died of injuries from an accident involving a vehicle April 15 in Redwood County.
Apr 19, 2022
By  West Central Tribune
Driver ejected after vehicle rolls multiple times Saturday in rural Redwood County
Redwood County Sheriff's Office reports a driver is in stable condition but suffered serious injuries when his vehicle left a roadway on Saturday night and rolled multiple times, ejecting him.
Apr 18, 2022
By  West Central Tribune

One person injured seriously in two-vehicle crash Thursday in Redwood Falls
The driver of one of the vehicles in a two-vehicle crash suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Redwood Falls on Thursday afternoon. A 56-year-old Redwood Falls woman was transported to St. Cloud Hospital.
Mar 11, 2022
By  West Central Tribune

