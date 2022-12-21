The West Central Tribune Minute's news summary podcast and other content is published on the WCT Minute podcast channel. Subscribe and listen to the West Central Tribune Minute at wctrib.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
A staff shortage due to COVID-19 and other health issues is causing Yellow Medicine East Schools to switch to e-learning Tuesday and release students for a long weekend for the annual Minnesota educators' conference. School officials hope the time away from will help slow the spread in the district.
A growing rate of COVID-19 cases in Yellow Medicine County has led the Yellow Medicine East School District to switch secondary students to distance learning, beginning next week. The county's case rate is sixth highest among the state's 87 counties.
Saturday's storm tore open two roofs and allowed water to pour through ventilation ducts into classrooms and hallways, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the Yellow Medicine East School. Storm cleanup is underway in Granite Falls, where it could take two to three weeks to remove all of the downed trees.