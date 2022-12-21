Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
YELLOW MEDICINE EAST SCHOOLS

Weather-related cancellations
Local
Closings and announcements on March 31-April 1, 2023
A list of government, school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@wctrib.com.
Weather-related cancellations
Local
Closings and announcements on March 16-17, 2023
A list of government, school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@wctrib.com.
Mar 16
Archibald and Edyth Bush are shown in this undated photo. In 1953, they took $200 million worth of 3M company stock accumulated during his career there and established the Bush Foundation.
Local
Bush Legacy fund to create scholarships for Granite Falls, Minnesota, area students
New scholarship fund aims to increase access to higher education for Granite Falls area students, and to boost retention rates for local first-generation college students.
Mar 2
Weather-related cancellations
Local
Closings and announcements on Feb. 22-23, 2023
A list of government, school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@wctrib.com.
Feb 21

Weather-related cancellations
Local
Closings and announcements on Jan. 5, 2023
A list of government, school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@wctrib.com.
Jan 5
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Weather-related cancellations
Local
Closings and announcements on Jan. 4, 2023
A list of government, school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@wctrib.com.
Jan 4
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Weather-related cancellations
Local
Weather-related closings and announcements for Dec. 21-23, 2022
A list of government, school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@wctrib.com.
Dec 21, 2022
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Clarkfield Charter 103007 clarkfield magnet 5.JPG
Local
School bells going silent in Clarkfield first time since pioneer days in western Minnesota town
The small community's charter school has made the decision to close as enrollment declines, leaving the community without an operating school for the first time since pioneer days.
Jul 26, 2022
By  Tom Cherveny
101921.N.WCT.RDCDevelopmentAgree
Local
Listen: Logistics project still a go as Willmar City Council makes changes to agreements
The West Central Tribune Minute's news summary podcast and other content is published on the WCT Minute podcast channel. Subscribe and listen to the West Central Tribune Minute at wctrib.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Oct 19, 2021
By  Kelly Boldan
YME high school STOCK.jpg
Local
Yellow Medicine East plans e-learning Tuesday due to COVID-19
A staff shortage due to COVID-19 and other health issues is causing Yellow Medicine East Schools to switch to e-learning Tuesday and release students for a long weekend for the annual Minnesota educators' conference. School officials hope the time away from will help slow the spread in the district.
Oct 18, 2021
By  Linda Vanderwerf

voting stock art.jpg
Local
West central Minnesota school board election results
A number of school board races have taken shape in the area as filing for school boards closed.
Nov 4, 2020
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
WCT.STOCK.Laptop.jpg
News
COVID-19 cases prompt Yellow Medicine East to change learning models
A growing rate of COVID-19 cases in Yellow Medicine County has led the Yellow Medicine East School District to switch secondary students to distance learning, beginning next week. The county's case rate is sixth highest among the state's 87 counties.
Sep 11, 2020
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
080920.n.YMWdamage.03.jpg
Weather
Yellow Medicine East coping with major storm damage as school year nears
Saturday's storm tore open two roofs and allowed water to pour through ventilation ducts into classrooms and hallways, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the Yellow Medicine East School. Storm cleanup is underway in Granite Falls, where it could take two to three weeks to remove all of the downed trees.
Aug 10, 2020
