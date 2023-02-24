Case numbers, deaths, hospitalizations fall in state's latest update on COVID-19

WILLMAR — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths related to the coronavirus dropped in the latest weekly situation update released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death of a person from Pope County was reported in the 11 counties tracked by the West Central Tribune.

From Feb. 12 through Feb. 18, 305 new confirmed cases were reported in west central Minnesota, 90 fewer than reported the week before.

The state's report of new cases is an undercount, because at-home test results are not included.

In West Central Minnesota, 16 people from area counties were hospitalized — nine people from Stearns County, three from Kandiyohi County, two from Big Stone and one each from Redwood and Renville counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all cases, the numbers in the updates are preliminary and may change as more information is received.

The state’s current death toll attributed to COVID-19 is 14,347, an increase of 22 from last week's report and an average of about three deaths per day.

More coronavirus coverage:







The state's cumulative number of cases is 1,770,117, including reinfections. New cases in the past week totaled 3,257, an average of 465 new cases each day. The daily average decreased nearly 250 cases from the previous report. The omicron variant of the coronavirus accounted for 100% of reported cases last week and all cases since May.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 again more than 90 days after an initial lab-confirmed positive test are considered to have a reinfection.

New cases reported in the area last weeks: Big Stone, 7; Chippewa, 18; Kandiyohi, 45; Lac qui Parle, 2; Meeker, 16; Pope, 18; Redwood, 27; Renville, 22; Stearns, 130; Swift, 2; Yellow Medicine, 18.

The state reported 395 people hospitalized with COVID-19, as of Feb. 21. That includes 360 people hospitalized in medical units, 24 fewer than the week before, and another 35 in intensive care units, seven fewer than the week before.

Hospitalizations had a seven-day average of 40 in ICUs and 359 in medical units. The daily averages are a little higher for ICUs and medical units.

As of Feb. 21, 4,010,905 Minnesotans, 72.1%, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 68.1% of the state's population, 3,785,970 people, have completed the vaccine series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of people listed as being up-to-date with their vaccines, meaning they have had booster shots, is 1.357,367, which is 24.4% of Minnesotans. For ages 6 months through 4 years, up to date means a complete primary series. For ages 5 and older, up to date means a complete primary series and a bivalent booster dose when due.

In June 2022, the department began providing a weekly update, replacing the daily updates that began in spring 2020. The updates are released each Thursday at 11 a.m. and include data received as of 4 a.m. the preceding Tuesday.

When the report refers to numbers from last week, it refers to information gathered from Sunday through Saturday the week before the information is released.