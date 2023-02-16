CentraCare board votes to support med school campus in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — The CentraCare Board of Directors on Thursday, Feb. 16, voted unanimously in support of building a medical school campus in St. Cloud.

The campus would be a partnership between CentraCare and the University of Minnesota Medical School, according to a news release from CentraCare. The vote follows a unanimous vote of support by the University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Friday, Feb. 10, according to the release.

CentraCare officials say the school could train medical students with the goal of serving rural communities in Minnesota.

“The best solution to address the physician shortage in rural Minnesota is to train new physicians in the communities in which we want them to serve,” Ken Holmen, president and CEO of CentraCare, said in the release. “This partnership will establish the educational, professional and career development opportunities for the next generation of rural health care physicians.”

The campus would open in 2025, with 24 students in its first class, according to the release.

For more information, visit www.ruralhealtheducationmn.com .