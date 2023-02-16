99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
CentraCare board votes to support med school campus in St. Cloud

The campus would be a partnership between CentraCare and the University of Minnesota Medical School. Officials say the school could train students with the goal of serving rural communities.

CentraCare St. Cloud campus
A two-story building formerly used by CentraCare administrative staff is slated to become the new University of Minnesota Medical School campus in St. Cloud. The building is next to CentraCare Plaza, the health organization's site for primary and specialty care.
Jenny Berg, Star Tribune / TNS
By St. Cloud Live
February 16, 2023 04:07 PM

ST. CLOUD — The CentraCare Board of Directors on Thursday, Feb. 16, voted unanimously in support of building a medical school campus in St. Cloud.

The campus would be a partnership between CentraCare and the University of Minnesota Medical School, according to a news release from CentraCare. The vote follows a unanimous vote of support by the University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Friday, Feb. 10, according to the release.

CentraCare officials say the school could train medical students with the goal of serving rural communities in Minnesota.

ken-holmen-2023.jpg
Ken Holmen, president and CEO of CentraCare.
Contributed

“The best solution to address the physician shortage in rural Minnesota is to train new physicians in the communities in which we want them to serve,” Ken Holmen, president and CEO of CentraCare, said in the release. “This partnership will establish the educational, professional and career development opportunities for the next generation of rural health care physicians.”

The campus would open in 2025, with 24 students in its first class, according to the release.

For more information, visit www.ruralhealtheducationmn.com .

