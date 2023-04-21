99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Confirmed COVID-19 cases falling statewide and in west central Minnesota

While confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to fall, an average of more than 230 cases are confirmed each day in Minnesota, and an average of five deaths a day are related to COVID-19.

coronavirus art graphic
Ninety new cases were reported from April 9 through April 15 in the 11 counties tracked by the West Central Tribune. No deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in area counties.
Pixabay
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
Today at 4:42 PM

WILLMAR — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in west central Minnesota has continued to fall, according to the weekly situation update released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Ninety new cases were reported from April 9 through April 15 in the 11 counties tracked by the West Central Tribune. That's 20 fewer that reported in the previous update.

No deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in area counties.

The state's report of new cases is an undercount, because at-home test results are not included.

In west central Minnesota, 15 people from area counties were hospitalized — nine from Stearns County; four from Kandiyohi County; and one each in Pope and Redwood counties. Fewer hospitalizations were reported in the previous report.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all cases, the numbers in the updates are preliminary and may change as more information is received.

The state’s current death toll attributed to COVID-19 is 14,696, an increase of 37 from last week's report and an average of about 5 deaths a day.

READ more on coronavirus

The state's cumulative number of cases is 1,792,068, including reinfections. New cases in the past week totaled 1,621, an average of about 232 new cases a day. The daily average is 11 cases lower than in the previous state update.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 again more than 90 days after an initial lab-confirmed positive test are considered to have a reinfection.

New cases reported in the area last week: Big Stone , 1; Chippewa , 3; Kandiyohi , 14; Lac qui Parle , 3; Meeker , 6; Pope , 3; Redwood , 6; Renville , 3; Stearns , 45; Swift , 2; Yellow Medicine , 4.

The state reported 186 people hospitalized with COVID-19, as of April 18. That includes 174 people hospitalized in medical units, four fewer than the week before, and another 12 in intensive care units, 14 fewer than the week before.

Hospitalizations had a seven-day average of 20 in ICUs and 183 in medical units. Both daily averages are slightly lower than the week before.

As of April 18, 4,013,571 Minnesotans, 72.1%, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine , and 68.1% of the state's population, 3,788,920, have completed the vaccine series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of people listed as being up-to-date with their vaccines, meaning they have had booster shots, is 1,409,861, which is 25.3% of Minnesotans. For ages 6 months through 4 years, up to date means a complete primary series. For ages 5 and older, up to date means a complete primary series and a bivalent booster dose when due.

In June 2022, the department began providing a weekly update, replacing the daily updates that began in spring 2020. The updates are released each Thursday at 11 a.m. and include data received as of 4 a.m. the preceding Tuesday.

When the report refers to numbers from last week, it refers to information gathered from Sunday through Saturday the week before the information is released.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism and subscribing here .

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
Tony Sindt, river specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, stocks a mix of rainbow and brown trout into Ramsey Creek in Redwood County on April 13, 2023.
Northland Outdoors
Smart fishing for trout in waters close to home
April 21, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
marriage-licenses.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for week of April 14-20, 2023
April 21, 2023 02:17 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Ridgewater College
Local
Ridgewater College photo instructor named outstanding educator by Minnesota State system
April 21, 2023 07:12 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Benson-KMS vs. Litchfield 041423.011.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Litchfield's Alex Draeger has some unfinished business
April 21, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson-KMS vs. Litchfield 041423.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Alex Draeger joins the show
April 20, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Getting back on the diamond
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown