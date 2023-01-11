Health Calendar published Jan. 11, 2023

Parkinson’s

MONTEVIDEO — A Parkinson’s support group meets at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in Montevideo at the CCM Wellness Center conference room. Anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, or family, friends, or community members who would like to learn more about Parkinson’s, are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Gretchen Reeves at 320-321-8240 .

CentraCare MyChart

WILLMAR — A MyChart informational session will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Willmar Public Library. Register in advance at the library website. A representative from CentraCare will talk about the best way to use MyChart, its online access to your electronic medical records. They will provide one-on-one tech and MyChart navigation support. If possible, bring your phone or laptop, whichever you use to access MyChart, so you can get practical experience.

Compassionate Friends

WILLMAR — The West Central Minnesota Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Kandiyohi County Historical Society Museum in Willmar. The Compassionate Friends is a self-help group offering friendship and understanding to families who have experienced the death of a child at any age. Call Lois at 320-444-4334 if you have questions about the meeting. Please leave a message. More information is available at www.compassionate friends.org .

Dementia

MONTEVIDEO — A dementia care partner support and education group meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the CCM Wellness Center conference room or attendees can join virtually. Open to care partners of people living with dementia. For more information or to get the virtual link, call Gretchen Reeves at 320-321-8240 .

NAMI Western Minnesota

WILLMAR — NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online mental health classes. They include classes such as Hope for Recovery, Family to Family, In Our Own Voice, Creating Caring Communities, Ending the Silence, Understanding Early Episode Psychosis for Families, a suicide prevention class called QPR — Question, Persuade and Refer, a special QPR class for Agricultural Communities, and more. The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers, and also the general public. Find a complete listing of these classes and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” under Education and Public Awareness.

Hearts+Minds: Tuesdays, Jan. 31-Feb. 28, 3 to 4:30 p.m., via Zoom, free. Developed by NAMI National, the wellness program is designed to educate and empower individuals to manage their mental and physical health. Register at namimn.org/event/heartsminds .

Facing suicide, hope for the agricultural community: Feb. 6, 3 to 5:30 p.m., free, CentraCare main clinic in Willmar. Suicide is an urgent health care crisis touching far too many Minnesotans in the agricultural community each year. This “Facing Suicide” event features the Question, Persuade, Respond (QPR) class taught by University of Minnesota Farm Safety & Health Extension Educator Emily Krekelberg, a screening of excerpts from Twin Ciites Public Televisoin's new documentary “Facing Suicide”, and a question-and-answer session with NAMI (National Association on Mental Illness) Minnesota suicide prevention staff. For questions, call Michelle Kiefer at 320-251-2700 ext. 55171 or email michelle.kiefer@centracare.com .

Give Kids a Smile

WILLMAR — The annual Give Kids a Smile charity dental care event will be held between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the CentraCare Dental Clinic at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Qualifying individuals (low-income children ages 0-17 who are not currently patients at another dental office) should call CentraCare Dental Clinic at 320-214-2620 . Appointments will fill up quickly.

Senior services

The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging provides advocacy, information, resources and assistance so that older adults can maintain the lifestyle of their choice. To learn more about this and other presentations and trainings MNRAAA has to offer, visit mnraaa.org/calendar

Live chat with a specialist also can be accessed online at www.MinnesotaHelp.info .

SAIL: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Willmar Community Center, free, all skill levels. The Staying Active & Independent for Life program relies upon weight training and balance exercises to protect against fractures caused by osteoporosis by increasing muscular strength, balance and bone density.

55+ Driver courses: This class offered through the Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. The course covers defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. It is also available online at www.mnsafetycenter.org . Advance registration required, online at www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294 . Classes set in the West Central Tribune area include:



Refresher courses, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 16, March 9 or April 17, $24, Jefferson Learning Center, Willmar.

Refresher courses, 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 or April 17, $24, Jefferson Learning Center, Willmar.

First-time course: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., two days, Jan. 12 and Jan. 16, $28, Jefferson Learning Center, Willmar.

First-time course: 5 to 9 p.m., two days, March 9 and March 20, $28, Jefferson Learning Center, Willmar.

Senior LinkAge Line: A free service of the Minnesota Board on Aging, the Senior LinkAge Line is the State Health Insurance Assistance Program and Senior Medicare Patrol for Minnesota. Older adults can contact the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays to receive help with questions involving Medicare and health insurance, help finding services to stay in one's home or help to afford medication. Be sure to have a complete list of prescription drugs and dosages.

Disability Hub MN: A free statewide resource network that helps solve problems, navigate the system and plan for the future. The team knows the ins and outs of community resources and government programs, and has years of experience helping people fit them together. Call 1-866-333-2466 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or find email and live chat options at www.disabilityhubmn.org .

Coffee Talk: This statewide phone chat line for older adults is open from 8 a.m. to noon weekdays. Call toll-free at 877-238-2282. It is staffed by volunteers who understand the older adult population’s needs and challenges and is dedicated to easing loneliness and social isolation among older adults. Volunteers can offer words of encouragement and understanding and provide information about support and resources available in the person’s community. Calls are free. The caller’s privacy is a priority, and the only information requested will be first name. Users of the line may call as often as they would like.

LSS Meals on Wheels: Hot Meals on Wheels are delivered on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. A frozen meal is available for the following day or the weekend. The meals are available for persons who are unable to cook for themselves due to their age, disability, illness or recent release from the hospital. Along with the regular meal, two special diet meals are available. The cost is $8.75 and includes milk. Those 60 and over may contact LSS to see if they qualify for a reduced price. Order by noon the weekday before the delivery day by calling 320-737-0985. The menu is available on the website lssmn.org/meals .

Willmar Senior Dining: The meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays and are also available for curbside pickup at the Community Center. The meals are open to those who are 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation of $5 a meal. Call 320-262-5288 by noon the day before and leave a message. The menu is available on the city of Willmar website www.willmarmn.gov under Community Center.

Lutheran Social Service: Frozen, shipped meals are available for older adults statewide through the LSS Meals to Go service. Each shipment includes 14 frozen meals and the cost is about $9 per meal, which includes the shipping cost. The cost is covered for Minnesotans who use one of five waiver programs. Meals are also available to anyone in Minnesota who could benefit from healthy meals shipped directly to their homes. Order meals on the website lssmn.org/mealstogo or call 800-488-4146.

Bloodmobile

The American Red Cross conducts blood drives in the west central area. To give blood you must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. You can give blood every 56 days. Double red cells can be donated every 112 days. While all blood types are needed, type O and type B-negative donors are especially encouraged to give.

Appointments can be made at 1-800-RED-CROSS or online at www.redcrossblood.org. All donors need acceptable identification. The preferred form is a government-issued picture identification, such as a driver’s license, or a Red Cross blood donor card. Otherwise you will need to provide two other forms of identification, such as a work identification, Social Security card, personal check or credit card. Personalized mail such as a utility bill will not be accepted.

Blood drives scheduled for the Tribune area are:

Jan. 17, Glenwood: Noon to 6 p.m., Glenwood Lutheran Church

Jan. 17, Willmar: 1 to 7 p.m., Eagle Lake Lutheran Church

Jan. 23, Willmar: Noon to 6 p.m., American Legion

Jan. 24, Spicer: Noon to 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church

Jan. 24, Granite Falls: 1 to 7 p.m., Kilowatt Center

Jan. 25, Granite Falls: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kilowatt Center

Jan. 25, Clara City: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Community Center

Jan. 25, Hancock: Noon to 6 p.m., Hancock School

Jan. 26, Atwater: 1 to 7 p.m., Community Center

Jan. 26, Danube: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Center

Jan. 26, Montevideo: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Training and Community Center

Jan. 27, Willmar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., YMCA

Jan. 30, Willmar: 1 to 6 p.m., Vinje Lutheran Church

Jan. 31, Milan: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kviteseid Lutheran Church

Jan. 31, Clara City: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., MACCRAY High School