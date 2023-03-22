Health Calendar published March 22, 2023

Health expo

GROVE CITY — The Grove City CARE program will host its annual health expo from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City. Health information along with door prizes and a light breakfast. Everyone is welcome.

Ridgewater health fair

WILLMAR — The annual Ridgewater College Community Health Fair will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the upper level of the Student Center in Willmar. Community members are invited to join students and staff in exploring 35-45 health care exhibits, ranging from physical to mental health, along with potential health care jobs. Exhibits include free chiropractic spinal screenings, mental health resources, pregnancy information and assistance, natural food options, fitness clubs, weight loss programs, safe driving information, nutritional supplements, and alternative therapies.

Dementia

WILLMAR — Bethesda has resumed its dementia support group. The March meetings include:



Olivia: March 23, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Park View Village Assisted Living

Cancer

WILLMAR — A cancer support group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at CentraCare — Willmar Cancer Center. It is open to anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer, whether currently receiving treatment or in remission. Caregivers who have a loved one with cancer are also welcome. Knowing others who are dealing with cancer may help people cope with their own cancer-related experiences, and can help them understand the physical, emotional and spiritual challenges. Free. Attendees do not need to be a patient at the CentraCare — Willmar Cancer Center to attend. Register at CentraCare.com/WillmarCancerSupport .

Parkinson’s

WILLMAR — Bethesda has resumed its Parkinson’s support group. The March meetings include:



Olivia: March 28, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Park View Village Assisted Living

Caregivers

WILLMAR — Bethesda has resumed its community support groups for caregivers and individuals living with Parkinson's disease and/or Alzheimer's disease or other related dementias. The March caregivers support group meetings include:



Olivia: March 28, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Park View Village Assisted Living

Grief support

WILLMAR — CentraCare Hospice will be offering a six-week grief support group for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one. Groups meet for a series of six weeks, addressing a new topic for each week. It is more effective if a person is able to attend all the sessions. It is open to all community members at no cost and it is not necessary to have utilized the CentraCare Hospice program to participate. Register at CentraCare.com/events or call 320-231-4450 . Classes will be held at:



Willmar: Thursdays from March 30 through May 4, 3 p.m., at Rice Memorial Hospital.

Thursdays from March 30 through May 4, 3 p.m., at Rice Memorial Hospital. Montevideo: Mondays, from April 24 through June 5, 4:30 p.m., at the City Community Center, Southtown Plaza.

Breast cancer

WILLMAR — The breast cancer peer support group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 3. The group is open to anyone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer at any stage, whether currently receiving treatment or in remission. Knowing everybody has at least one thing in common to tie them together — cancer — can make it easier to open up, share, cry and laugh. Facilitators will make sure nobody is forced to share more than they wish. Free. Attendees do not need to be a patient at the CentraCare — Willmar Cancer Center to attend. Register at CentraCare.com/WillmarCancerSupport .

Mental health workshop

WILLMAR — The American Association of University Women will have a mental health workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Willmar Community Center. Mindy Greiling, author of “Fix What You Can, Schizophrenia and a Lawmaker’s Fight for Her Son,” will be the speaker. A panel of local mental health providers will follow Greiling’s talk to share information and local resources followed by a question-and-answer session. Tickets are required. Deadline is April 13 to pick up your free ticket at the Willmar Public Library or online at Eventbrite.com.

Conference on the Brain

WILLMAR — The 2023 community conference on the brain will be from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Willmar Senior High School. The guest speaker is Bailey Parnell, founder and CEO of SkillsCamp, a soft skills training company that helps people develop the skills they need for success. She will speak on social media’s impact on mental health. Cost is $30. For more information and to register, contact PACT for Families Collaborative online at www.pactforfamilies.org .

Senior services

The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging provides advocacy, information, resources and assistance so that older adults can maintain the lifestyle of their choice. To learn more about this and other presentations and trainings MNRAAA has to offer, visit mnraaa.org/calendar.

Live chat with a specialist also can be accessed online at www.MinnesotaHelp.info .

Senior LinkAge Line: Your link to an expert on Medicare, prescription drug expense assistance, forms assistance, community-based resources, finding resources in your community, caregiver planning and support and more. It is a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging. It is the state’s federally designated State Health Insurance Assistance Program and Senior Medicare Patrol. Call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays or visit www.MinnesotaHelp.info to chat with a specialist during business hours. Be sure to have a complete list of prescription drugs and dosages.

Sign up for the following classes at bit.ly/3ub8byS . For more information, call 1-800-333-2433, space is limited.



Long-term care: March 29, 3:30 p.m., online. Virtual presentation by staff from the Senior LinkAge Line on planning and paying for your long-term care needs.

March 29, 3:30 p.m., online. Virtual presentation by staff from the Senior LinkAge Line on planning and paying for your long-term care needs. Medicare 101: April 5, noon to 1 p.m., online. Medicare can be confusing. If you know little to nothing about Medicare and want a brief overview before digging deeper, this class is for you. Learn the basics of Medicare Part A, B, C and Part D. This class will also give you information about when and how to enroll.

SAIL: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Willmar Community Center, free, all skill levels. The Staying Active & Independent for Life program relies upon weight training and balance exercises to protect against fractures caused by osteoporosis by increasing muscular strength, balance and bone density.

55+ Driver courses: This class offered through the Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. The course covers defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. It is also available online at www.mnsafetycenter.org . Advance registration required, online at www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294 . Classes set in the West Central Tribune area include:



Refresher course, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 17, $24, Jefferson Learning Center, Willmar.

Refresher course, 5 to 9 p.m. April 13, $24, Jefferson Learning Center, Willmar.

Disability Hub MN: A free statewide resource network that helps solve problems, navigate the system and plan for the future. The team knows the ins and outs of community resources and government programs, and has years of experience helping people fit them together. Call 1-866-333-2466 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or find email and live chat options at www.disabilityhubmn.org .

Coffee Talk: This statewide phone chat line for older adults is open from 8 a.m. to noon weekdays. Call toll-free at 877-238-2282. It is staffed by volunteers who understand the older adult population’s needs and challenges and is dedicated to easing loneliness and social isolation among older adults. Volunteers can offer words of encouragement and understanding and provide information about support and resources available in the person’s community. Calls are free. The caller’s privacy is a priority, and the only information requested will be first name. Users of the line may call as often as they would like.

LSS Meals on Wheels: Hot Meals on Wheels are delivered on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. A frozen meal is available for the following day or the weekend. The meals are available for persons who are unable to cook for themselves due to their age, disability, illness or recent release from the hospital. Along with the regular meal, two special diet meals are available. The cost is $8.75 and includes milk. Those 60 and over may contact LSS to see if they qualify for a reduced price. Order by noon the weekday before the delivery day by calling 320-737-0985. The menu is available on the website lssmn.org/meals .

Willmar Senior Dining: The meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays and are also available for curbside pickup at the Community Center. The meals are open to those who are 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation of $5 a meal. Call 320-262-5288 by noon the day before and leave a message. The menu is available on the city of Willmar website www.willmarmn.gov under Community Center.

Lutheran Social Service: Frozen, shipped meals are available for older adults statewide through the LSS Meals to Go service. Each shipment includes 14 frozen meals and the cost is about $9 per meal, which includes the shipping cost. The cost is covered for Minnesotans who use one of five waiver programs. Meals are also available to anyone in Minnesota who could benefit from healthy meals shipped directly to their homes. Order meals on the website lssmn.org/mealstogo or call 800-488-4146.

Bloodmobile

The American Red Cross conducts blood drives in the west central area. To give blood you must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. You can give blood every 56 days. Double red cells can be donated every 112 days. While all blood types are needed, type O and type B-negative donors are especially encouraged to give.

Appointments can be made at 1-800-RED-CROSS or online at www.redcrossblood.org . All donors need acceptable identification. The preferred form is a government-issued picture identification, such as a driver’s license, or a Red Cross blood donor card. Otherwise you will need to provide two other forms of identification, such as a work identification, Social Security card, personal check or credit card. Personalized mail such as a utility bill will not be accepted.

Blood drives scheduled for the Tribune area are:

March 22, Willmar: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars post

March 23, Renville: 1 to 7 p.m., Community Center

March 24, Olivia: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Max’s Grill

March 24, Darwin: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., City and Township Hall

March 27, Willmar: Noon to 6 p.m., American Legion

March 28, Willmar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Willmar Public Library

March 29, Cosmos: 1 to 7 p.m., City Center

March 30, Kerkhoven: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m,, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg High School

March 31, Hector: Noon to 5 p.m., First Lutheran Church

April 3, Benson: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., CentraCare

April 4, Willmar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Willmar Community Center

April 4, Appleton: Noon to 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars post

April 4, Clarkfield: 1 to 7 p.m., Clarkfield Lutheran Church

April 5, Clara City: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., MACCRAY High School

