Health Calendar published May 31, 2023

Aging Wisely

WILLMAR — Aging Wisely: Finding New Confidence and Purpose will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Willmar Community Center. MaryElin Macht from Lakeland Broadcasting will talk about what life is like in the radio business and how it has changed, and reminisce about old talk radio. The program is part of a series to help support the educational, social and nutritional needs of older adults. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Volunteer drivers

WILLMAR — The Mid-Minnesota Regional Transportation Coordinating Council, a division of the Mid-Minnesota Development Commission, is seeking volunteers to provide safe rides and social interaction for older adults, people with disabilities and other nondrivers in need of transportation to health appointments and other locations. Drivers use their personal vehicles, and expenses are reimbursed. Anyone 21 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license is welcome to attend one of three sessions to learn more about the program serving Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker and Renville counties. Call 320-894-1871 to register.



Thursday, June 1, 4 to 5 p.m. in-person.

Wednesday, June 7, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. online over Zoom.

The location of the in-person session or the Zoom link for the online session will be provided to registrants when they call.

NAMI Western Minnesota

WILLMAR — NAMI Western Minnesota mental health support groups for families and peer-to-peer support will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Willmar Public Library. Family groups are led by trained facilitators who also have a family member with mental illness. The group helps families develop better coping skills and strength through sharing. It is sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness. For more information, call 320-368-8319.

Parkinson’s

MONTEVIDEO — A Parkinson’s support group meets at 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, in Montevideo at the CCM Wellness Center conference room. Anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, or family, friends or community members who would like to learn more about Parkinson’s, are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Gretchen Reeves at 320-321-8240 .

Breast cancer

WILLMAR — The breast cancer peer support group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5. The group is open to anyone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer at any stage, whether currently receiving treatment or in remission. Knowing everybody has at least one thing in common to tie them together — cancer — can make it easier to open up, share, cry and laugh. Facilitators will make sure nobody is forced to share more than they wish. Free. Attendees do not need to be a patient at the CentraCare — Willmar Cancer Center. Register online at CentraCare.com/WillmarCancerSupport .

Erectile dysfunction webinar

ST. CLOUD — The CentraCare — Urology Clinic will present an online seminar from 6 to 6:45 p.m Tuesday, June 6, for anyone experiencing erectile dysfunction. Urologist Dr. Elizabeth Phillips will share signs, symptoms and latest treatment options. Anyone with questions about ED can watch from the comfort of their home and also have their questions answered with complete privacy. Registration is required at vs.centracare.com/events or qrco.de/bdvUos . For more information, call 320-259-1411 .

Suicide survivors

WILLMAR — Heartbeat, a support group for those who have lost a loved one through suicide, will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, north of Willmar. If you are in need of someone to speak to or meet with due to a suicide loss, please feel free to call Diane at 320-894-0182, Kay at 320-262-6162 or Ray at 320-235-0030 or email yourwingsofhope@gmail.com or Heartbeatwillmar@gmail.com .

Multiple myeloma

WILLMAR — The central Minnesota multiple myeloma support group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10, in the training room at the Willmar Fire Department. Interested patients, caregivers, family members and friends are encouraged to join. For more information, contact Bev and Tony Hartzburg, 320-894-8101; Steve and Sheila Ellingboe, 320-295-3940; email CentralMN@IMFsupport.org ; or see the website at CentralMN.support.myeloma.org . The group is affiliated with the International Myeloma Foundation.

Caregivers

WILLMAR — The Bethesda community caregivers support groups will next meet:



Willmar: June 1, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Bethesda

June 1, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Bethesda New London: June 13, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Bethesda North Pointe

Dementia

WILLMAR — The Bethesda community dementia support groups will next meet:



Willmar: June 6, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Bethesda

June 6, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Bethesda New London: June 15, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Bethesda North Pointe

Parkinson’s

WILLMAR — The Bethesda community Parkinson’s support groups will next meet:



New London: June 15, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Bethesda North Pointe

June 15, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Bethesda North Pointe Willmar: June 20, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Bethesda

Senior services

The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging provides advocacy, information, resources and assistance so that older adults can maintain the lifestyle of their choice. To learn more about this and other presentations and trainings, visit mnraaa.org/calendar.

Live chat with a specialist also can be accessed online at www.MinnesotaHelp.info .

Senior LinkAge Line: Your link to an expert on Medicare, prescription drug expense assistance, forms assistance, community-based resources, finding resources in your community, caregiver planning and support and more. It is a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging. It is the state’s federally designated State Health Insurance Assistance Program and Senior Medicare Patrol. Call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays or visit www.MinnesotaHelp.info to chat with a specialist during business hours. Be sure to have a complete list of prescription drugs and dosages.



Medicare 101: June 7, noon to 1 p.m., online; for people wanting to know more about how Medicare works. If you know little to nothing about Medicare and want a brief overview before digging deeper, this class is for you. Learn the basics of Medicare Part A, B, C and Part D. This class will also give you information about when and how to enroll.

June 7, noon to 1 p.m., online; for people wanting to know more about how Medicare works. If you know little to nothing about Medicare and want a brief overview before digging deeper, this class is for you. Learn the basics of Medicare Part A, B, C and Part D. This class will also give you information about when and how to enroll. New to Medicare: June 13, 2:30 p.m.; online; for people who will be new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. During the class, learn Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from benefits and how to research Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site. Sign up at bit.ly/3ub8byS . For more information call 1-800-333-2433, space is limited.

SAIL: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Willmar Community Center, free, all skill levels. The Staying Active & Independent for Life program relies upon weight training and balance exercises to protect against fractures caused by osteoporosis by increasing muscular strength, balance and bone density.

55+ Driver courses: This class offered through the Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. The course covers defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. Courses are also available online at www.mnsafetycenter.org . Advance registration required, online at www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294 . Classroom training set in the West Central Tribune area includes:



First-time, eight-hour course, 5 to 9 p.m. June 8 and June 14, Jefferson Learning Center, Willmar.

Refresher course, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 14, Jefferson Learning Center, Willmar.

Refresher course, 5 to 9 p.m. June 15, Granite Falls Senior Center, Granite Falls.

Refresher course, 1 to 5 p.m. June 28, Montevideo Community Center, Montevideo.

Disability Hub MN: A free statewide resource network that helps solve problems, navigate the system and plan for the future. The team knows the ins and outs of community resources and government programs, and has years of experience helping people fit them together. Call 1-866-333-2466 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or find email and live chat options at www.disabilityhubmn.org .

Coffee Talk: This statewide phone chat line for older adults is open from 8 a.m. to noon weekdays. Call toll-free at 877-238-2282. It is staffed by volunteers who understand the older adult population’s needs and challenges and is dedicated to easing loneliness and social isolation among older adults. Volunteers can offer words of encouragement and understanding and provide information about support and resources available in the person’s community. Calls are free. The caller’s privacy is a priority, and the only information requested will be first name. Users of the line may call as often as they would like.

LSS Meals on Wheels: Hot Meals on Wheels are delivered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. A frozen meal is available for the following day or the weekend. The meals are available for persons who are unable to cook for themselves due to their age, disability, illness or recent release from the hospital. Along with the regular meal, two special diet meals are available. The cost is $8.75 and includes milk. Those 60 and over may contact LSS to see if they qualify for a reduced price. Order by noon the weekday before the delivery day by calling 320-737-0985 . The menu is available on the website lssmn.org/meals .

Willmar Senior Dining: The meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays and are also available for curbside pickup at the Community Center. The meals are open to those who are 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation of $5 a meal. Call 320-262-5288 by noon the day before and leave a message. The menu is available on the city of Willmar website www.willmarmn.gov under Community Center.

Lutheran Social Service: Frozen, shipped meals are available for older adults statewide through the LSS Meals to Go service. Each shipment includes 14 frozen meals and the cost is about $9 per meal, which includes the shipping cost. The cost is covered for Minnesotans who use one of five waiver programs. Meals are also available to anyone in Minnesota who could benefit from healthy meals shipped directly to their homes. Order meals on the website lssmn.org/mealstogo or call 800-488-4146.

Bloodmobile

The American Red Cross conducts blood drives in the west central area. To give blood you must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. You can give blood every 56 days. Double red cells can be donated every 112 days. While all blood types are needed, type O and type B-negative donors are especially encouraged to give.

Appointments can be made at 1-800-RED-CROSS or online at www.redcrossblood.org . All donors need acceptable identification. The preferred form is a government-issued picture identification, such as a driver’s license, or a Red Cross blood donor card. Otherwise you will need to provide two other forms of identification, such as a work identification, Social Security card, personal check or credit card. Personalized mail such as a utility bill will not be accepted.

Blood drives scheduled for the Tribune area are:

May 31, Buffalo Lake: 1 to 7 p.m., Buffalo Lake Community Center

June 1, Willmar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kandiyohi County Historical Society

June 2, Danube: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Center

June 5, Bird Island: 1 to 7 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

June 7, Spicer: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Crossroads Community Church

June 12, Willmar: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Assembly of God Church

June 13, New London: Noon to 6 p.m., Open Door Christian Church

June 13, Litchfiled: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christian Church of Litchfield

June 13, Appleton: Noon to 6 p.m., Appleton Area Health

June 14, Atwater: 1 to 7 p.m., Atwater Community Center

June 15, Montevideo: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Montevideo High School

June 16, Montevideo: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Montevideo High School