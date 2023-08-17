Olivia Hospital & Clinic seeing success in provider recruitment, leveraging specialty care

OLIVIA — Provider recruitment, leveraging support for specialty services, a rising hospital census, and an ability to provide mental health care were among the highlights cited by Nathan Pulscher, president of Olivia Hospital & Clinic, in a mid-year report to the Renville County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

Provider recruitment topped Pulscher's list. Successful recruiting has kept the provider vacancy at less than 5%, as compared to vacancy rates reaching 20% elsewhere in the health care industry, Pulscher told the commissioners.

Nathan Pulscher Contributed / Olivia Hospital and Clinic

Among the recent successes is the pending arrival of Dr. Melissa Marvin, a doctor of osteopathic medicine. The health care system also welcomed Dr. Mark Wilkowski to provide oncology services to replace a departure in the department, and recently added the services of a behavioral therapist, expanding mental health care at a time of growing need and growing challenge to do so.

Recruitment is a big deal in health care, Pulscher pointed out, while also citing the growing importance and challenge of retention. With vacancies as high as 20% in many hospitals, providers can always go anywhere.

Formerly RC Hospital & Clinics, the county-owned healty system in 2020 joined the HealthPartners family. In addition to the hospital and clinic in Olivia, there are clinics in Hector and in Renville.

Pulscher took on his duties with the system in December 2021, pledging to leverage the advantages of being a HealthPartners-affiliated hospital and clinic system to provide specialty care services in Renville County .

Pulscher said the Olivia Hospital & Clinic system is seeing success in that regard. He pointed to the ability to bring in coronary care specialists from Park Nicollet at a time when neighboring CentraCare facilities in Willmar and St. Cloud — as well as the Methodist Hospital in the Twin Cities — have seen a decline in providers and have had to reduce the support they could offer.

Nathan Pulscher, president of Olivia Hospital & Clinic, accepted a progress award from the Olivia Chamber of Commerce on March 21, 2023, for opening an on-site chemotherapy infusion center. It was part of a commitment to expand local care through the affiliation with HealthPartners. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo

The Olivia Hospital & Clinic system was able to ramp up its swing bed and transition programs to provide care for patients from larger, neighboring systems as the need for beds for patients needing long-term care grew during the pandemic. These services have continued to grow, and have helped boost the average census at the hospital by 15%, according to Pulscher.

He also reported that revenue projections are above budget while costs are being held below budget projections. An ability to reduce the reliance on contracted providers is helping control costs, he added.

The system is committed to developing a plan for the clinic in the community of Renville in hopes of taking some action in 2024. The hospital is looking at options — from improving the existing clinic to building a new clinic at the site or elsewhere in the community.

“We know we need to do something different in Renville,” Pulscher said.

The need for health care services in the western end of the county warrants an investment, as Olivia Hospital & Clinic is essentially splitting the providing of care to residents on the west side of the county with CentraCare.

The commissioners encouraged him to move forward with improving facilities in Renville.

Commissioner Randy Kramer said promises had been made to city officials in the community. “I do not want to go back on that promise,” he said.

Pulscher said the hospital is also working to bring in providers to make up for staff losses in the pain and anesthesia program. The goal is to find a long-term option for continuing the care.