Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Health

Olivia Hospital & Clinic seeing success in provider recruitment, leveraging specialty care

Olivia Hospital & Clinic President Nathan Pulscher highlighted both the successes and challenges in his mid-year report to the Renville County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 15, 2023.

Olivia Hospital 041223 004.jpg
The Olivia Hospital & Clinic in Olivia has been working to retain and recruit providers, and has a provider vacancy of just 5%, as compared to 20% elsewhere in the health care industry.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 6:17 AM

OLIVIA — Provider recruitment, leveraging support for specialty services, a rising hospital census, and an ability to provide mental health care were among the highlights cited by Nathan Pulscher, president of Olivia Hospital & Clinic, in a mid-year report to the Renville County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

Provider recruitment topped Pulscher's list. Successful recruiting has kept the provider vacancy at less than 5%, as compared to vacancy rates reaching 20% elsewhere in the health care industry, Pulscher told the commissioners.

Nathan Pulscher
Nathan Pulscher
Contributed / Olivia Hospital and Clinic
READ MORE

Among the recent successes is the pending arrival of Dr. Melissa Marvin, a doctor of osteopathic medicine. The health care system also welcomed Dr. Mark Wilkowski to provide oncology services to replace a departure in the department, and recently added the services of a behavioral therapist, expanding mental health care at a time of growing need and growing challenge to do so.

Recruitment is a big deal in health care, Pulscher pointed out, while also citing the growing importance and challenge of retention. With vacancies as high as 20% in many hospitals, providers can always go anywhere.

Formerly RC Hospital & Clinics, the county-owned healty system in 2020 joined the HealthPartners family. In addition to the hospital and clinic in Olivia, there are clinics in Hector and in Renville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulscher took on his duties with the system in December 2021, pledging to leverage the advantages of being a HealthPartners-affiliated hospital and clinic system to provide specialty care services in Renville County .

Pulscher said the Olivia Hospital & Clinic system is seeing success in that regard. He pointed to the ability to bring in coronary care specialists from Park Nicollet at a time when neighboring CentraCare facilities in Willmar and St. Cloud — as well as the Methodist Hospital in the Twin Cities — have seen a decline in providers and have had to reduce the support they could offer.

Nathan Pulscher, president, Olivia Hospital and Clinic, accepted a progress award from the Olivia Chamber of Commerce on MArch 21, 2023 during a brief ceremony at the hospital. The hospital recently opened an infusion center adjoining the clinic to provide chemotherapy infusions. Many patients previously needed to travel to other locations for infusion services.
Nathan Pulscher, president of Olivia Hospital & Clinic, accepted a progress award from the Olivia Chamber of Commerce on March 21, 2023, for opening an on-site chemotherapy infusion center. It was part of a commitment to expand local care through the affiliation with HealthPartners.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo

The Olivia Hospital & Clinic system was able to ramp up its swing bed and transition programs to provide care for patients from larger, neighboring systems as the need for beds for patients needing long-term care grew during the pandemic. These services have continued to grow, and have helped boost the average census at the hospital by 15%, according to Pulscher.

Read more:

He also reported that revenue projections are above budget while costs are being held below budget projections. An ability to reduce the reliance on contracted providers is helping control costs, he added.

The system is committed to developing a plan for the clinic in the community of Renville in hopes of taking some action in 2024. The hospital is looking at options — from improving the existing clinic to building a new clinic at the site or elsewhere in the community.

“We know we need to do something different in Renville,” Pulscher said.

The need for health care services in the western end of the county warrants an investment, as Olivia Hospital & Clinic is essentially splitting the providing of care to residents on the west side of the county with CentraCare.

The commissioners encouraged him to move forward with improving facilities in Renville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner Randy Kramer said promises had been made to city officials in the community. “I do not want to go back on that promise,” he said.

Pulscher said the hospital is also working to bring in providers to make up for staff losses in the pain and anesthesia program. The goal is to find a long-term option for continuing the care.

More by Tom Cherveny:
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Conviction upheld of Kandiyohi County defendant who fired her public defender
The Minnesota Court of Appeals rejected the argument that her waiver of trial counsel "did not comport with constitutional requirements."
Aug 9
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Flooded field
Local
Western Minnesota's Chippewa County to challenge new FEMA floodplain maps
New maps significantly increase amount of land in 100-year floodplain, worrying farmers about the impact on crop insurance costs.
Aug 8
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
The Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative met its environmental compliance goals in the past year, but it was costly to do so due to a range of challenges. They included a relatively warm winter and spring, which led to a decision to close valves and collect storm water from stored beets at pile sites in Bird Island, Buffalo Lake, Clara City West and Murdock.
Local
Sugar beet co-op in Renville, Minnesota, meets water quality standards despite adverse weather
Winter snowfall and a wet spring brought many challenges for Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative in managing wastewater discharges.
Aug 4
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Claudia Thompson holds the roosters she bagged on an outing in Kandiyohi County in this undated photo. The Kandiyohi County chapter of Pheasants Forever is hosting a free program on pheasant hunting for women ages 18 and up on September 16.
Northland Outdoors
Kandiyohi County chapter of Pheasants Forever offering women-only hunting opportunity
More women are taking up hunting, and local chapter is ready to support them.
Aug 4
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 17, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 17, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
3352921+Ambulance alternate 4.jpg
Local
Driver injured after striking three vehicles in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, parking lot
13h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Raymond's Tanner Bauman watches the ball after making contact during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Rockets like their chances
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
ELLIOTT: Bullfrogs are ready for another run
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
RuterHighFive.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Willmar Legion coach receives honor
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.006.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne