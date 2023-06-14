Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

University of Minnesota expert says decrease cancer risk by protecting skin from sun

In a recent "Talking with U of M" question-and-answer, a dermatologist and University of Minnesota Medical School associate professor discusses skin cancer awareness.

skin_cancer_splice U of M.png
Protecting one's skin from the sun is the easiest way to decrease the risk of skin cancer. Also, a person who knows their own skin is better able to detect new growths or changes in growths that have always been there.
Contributed / University of Minnesota Medical School
By University of Minnesota Medical School
Today at 12:00 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — As summer approaches, more people are spending time outside and in the sun. Skin cancer, including melanoma, is one of the most common types of cancer in the United States.

In this "Talking with U of M" question-and-answer, Ingrid Polcari with the University of Minnesota Medical School, M Health Fairview and Masonic Cancer Center answers questions about skin cancer risk factors, treatment options and preventative measures people can take against skin cancer.

Ingrid Polcari U of M.jpeg
Dermatologist Ingrid Polcari, MD, associate professor in the University of Minnesota Medical School Department of Dermatology
Contributed / University of Minnesota Medical School
Read more:
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 14, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through June 20, 2023
June 14, 2023 06:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board talks operating levy, bond referendum in budget meeting
Willmar Public Schools has growing needs not fully covered by state funding and may turn to the voters for help this fall. The School Board discussed it this week but hasn't made a decision.
June 14, 2023 05:42 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 14, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
June 14, 2023 05:06 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
091720.N.WCT.Willmar10CityHall_0009.jpg
Local
Willmar City Council hears more options for a new city hall and community center
Design concepts and cost estimates for a new city hall and community center were heard Monday for several locations, including the current Willmar Community Center site, the former JCPenney at Uptown Willmar, and a potential city hall/Willmar Municipal Utilities campus.
June 13, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Load More

Q: What is skin cancer?

Dr. Polcari: Skin cancers are cancerous growths on the skin. Basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers are the most common types and are often curable with surgery, but on rare occasions can also spread. Melanoma is less common than other types of skin cancer, but it’s the most dangerous and can be deadly if it’s not detected early.

Q: What are the primary risk factors for developing skin cancer?

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Polcari: Skin cancers are most common in sun-exposed areas, which should tell you that the sun is a big factor! Sunburns and damage to the skin from cumulative sun exposure, including suntans, increase your overall risk of skin cancer. While your behavior in the sun is one factor, your genetic makeup is also important. For example, people with fair skin and fair or red hair have a much higher risk of developing skin cancer.

Q: What preventative measures can people take against skin cancer?

Dr. Polcari: The easiest way to decrease skin cancer risk is to protect your skin from the sun. Cover your skin with longed-sleeved clothing or swimwear. Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your scalp and ears and sunglasses to protect your eyes. Seek shade — or bring shade with you — and plan outdoor activities when the UV index is low. Sunscreen is another way to protect your skin. Look for a product with an SPF of 30 or higher that is labeled as “broad-spectrum.” If you have sensitive skin, choose products with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. This is also the type I recommend to my youngest patients.

Q: What should people look for when checking themselves for skin cancer?

Dr. Polcari: It’s important to examine your own skin and get to know what’s there so you’re able to detect new growths on the skin or changes in growths that have always been there. Basal cell cancer usually shows up as a shiny bump. Squamous cell cancer is typically a rough or scaly spot that persists. Melanomas are brown or pink growths that arise on normal skin or within an existing mole.

Q: What are you doing to advance skin cancer research?

Dr. Polcari: My research focuses on understanding how we can improve sun protection starting early in childhood to prevent skin cancer development later in life. I am hopeful that during my career we will see the skin cancer statistics start to trend in the right direction — down!

Ingrid Polcari is an associate professor in the University of Minnesota Medical School and a Masonic Cancer Center member. She is also a pediatric dermatologist at M Health Fairview. Her areas of expertise include dermatology, specifically photoprotection and skin cancer prevention.

What To Read Next
Stock art for healthcare news using the Caduceus symbol with a short staff entwined by two serpents
Health
Health Calendar published June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Dr Puffer GPX.jpg
Health
A guided meditation for when you're overwhelmed
June 10, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Bryan Piatt
Stock art for healthcare news using the Caduceus symbol with a short staff entwined by two serpents
Health
Health Calendar published June 7, 2023
June 07, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Sugar Beet Days 061023 009.jpg
Local
Look for festivals and events in west central Minnesota
May 01, 2022 11:38 AM
Naviga Damrongnawin of Lundstrum Farm in Bird Island grabs a handful of fresh carrots for a patron at the Uptown Willmar Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Community
Farmers markets setting up for summer season sales in west central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
The BBE infield reacts after getting the second out of the bottom of the seventh inning with a rundown during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: BBE Jaguars pull off some trickery to advance to Class A semifinals
June 13, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE senior Casey Lenarz, 13, fist-bumps teammates while heading into the dugout during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A baseball quarterfinals BBE vs. South Ridge, Tuesday, June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 09:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown