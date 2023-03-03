West central Minnesota COVID-19 case count falls slightly in latest state update

WILLMAR — The number of new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations related to it are slightly lower in the weekly situation update released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 increased in the 11 counties tracked by the West Central Tribune. The deaths of three people from Stearns County and one person from Kandiyohi County were reported from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25.

A total of 287 new cases were reported in that time, eight fewer than in the previous weekly update.

The state's report of new cases is an under count, because at-home test results are not included.

In west central Minnesota, 11 people from area counties were hospitalized in the Thursday update — five people from Stearns; three from Kandiyohi; and one each from Big Stone, Pope and Renville counties.

In all cases, the numbers in the updates are preliminary and may change as more information is received.

The state’s current death toll attributed to COVID-19 is 14,401, an increase of 54 from last week's report and an average of nearly eight deaths per day.

The state's cumulative number of cases is 1,775,264, including reinfections. New cases in the past week totaled 5,147, an average of 735 new cases each day. The daily average increased 270 since the previous report.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 again more than 90 days after an initial lab-confirmed positive test are considered to have a reinfection.

New cases reported in the area last weeks: Big Stone, 6; Chippewa, 7; Kandiyohi, 34; Lac qui Parle, 5; Meeker, 38; Pope, 14; Redwood, 38; Renville, 18; Stearns, 105; Swift, 3; Yellow Medicine, 19.

Hospitalizations remained steady, with the state reporting 399 people hospitalized with COVID-19, as of Feb. 28. That includes 362 people hospitalized in medical units, two fewer than the week before, and another 37 in intensive care units, two more than the week before.

Hospitalizations had a seven-day average of 35 in ICUs and 342 in medical units. The daily averages are both lower than in the report released last week.

As of Feb. 28, 4,011,046 Minnesotans, 72.1%, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 68.1% of the state's population, 3,786,181 people, have completed a vaccine series.

The number of people listed as being up-to-date with their vaccines, meaning they have had booster shots, is 1,363,960, which is 24.5% of Minnesotans. For ages 6 months through 4 years, up to date means a complete primary series. For ages 5 and older, up to date means a complete primary series and a bivalent booster dose when due.

In June 2022, the department began providing a weekly update, replacing the daily updates that began in spring 2020. The updates are released each Thursday at 11 a.m. and include data received as of 4 a.m. the preceding Tuesday.

When the report refers to numbers from last week, it refers to information gathered from Sunday through Saturday the week before the information is released.