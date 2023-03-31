West central Minnesota COVID-19 numbers fall in latest state update

WILLMAR — The number of deaths and hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 and the number of new confirmed cases all decreased in the weekly situation update released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

One death in Redwood County was reported in the 11 counties tracked by the West Central Tribune.

A total of 127 new cases, 20 fewer than the week before, were reported from March 19 through March 25.

The state's report of new cases is an under count, because at-home test results are not included.

In west central Minnesota, 11 people from area counties were hospitalized — five from Stearns; two each from Kandiyohi and Yellow Medicine; and one each from Pope and Redwood counties.

In all cases, the numbers in the updates are preliminary and may change as more information is received.

The state’s current death toll attributed to COVID-19 is 14,584, an increase of 45 from last week's report and an average of six deaths a day.

The state's cumulative number of cases is 1,786,694, including reinfections. New cases in the past week totaled 2.431, an average of 347 new cases a day. The daily average is 28 fewer than in the previous state update.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 again more than 90 days after an initial lab-confirmed positive test are considered to have a reinfection.

New cases reported in the area last week: Big Stone, 2 ; Chippewa , 0; Kandiyohi , 15; Lac qui Parle , 2; Meeker , 5; Pope , 12; Redwood , 11; Renville , 3; Stearns , 70 ; Swift , 1; Yellow Medicine , 6.

The state reported 230 people hospitalized with COVID-19, as of March 28. That includes 212 people hospitalized in medical units, 24 higher than the week before, and another 18 in intensive care units, one more than the week before.

Hospitalizations had a seven-day average of 24 in ICUs and 214 in medical units. The daily average is higher for ICUs and lower for medical units.

As of March 28, 4,012,752 Minnesotans, 72.1%, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine , and 68.1% of the state's population, 3,788,001 people, have completed the vaccine series.

The number of people listed as being up-to-date with their vaccines, meaning they have had booster shots, is 1,393,118, which is 25% of Minnesotans.

For ages 6 months through 4 years, up to date means a complete primary series. For ages 5 and older, up to date means a complete primary series and a bivalent booster dose when due.

In June 2022, the department began providing a weekly update, replacing the daily updates that began in spring 2020. The updates are released each Thursday at 11 a.m. and include data received as of 4 a.m. the preceding Tuesday.

When the report refers to numbers from last week, it refers to information gathered from Sunday through Saturday the week before the information is released.