West central Minnesota sees new cases fall, hospitalizations rise slightly in state's weekly update

WILLMAR — About 50 fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in west central Minnesota in the latest weekly situation update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

From Feb. 5 through Feb. 11, 395 new confirmed cases were reported in the 11 counties tracked by the West Central Tribune. Two deaths — one person from Redwood County and one from Pope County — were reported during that time.

The state's report of new cases, released each Thursday morning, is an undercount, because at-home test results are not included.

In west central Minnesota, 24 people from area counties were hospitalized, a few more than in the previous update. Ten people from Stearns County were hospitalized, as well as eight from Kandiyohi County, five from Pope County and one from Meeker County.

In all cases, the numbers in the updates are preliminary and may change as more information is received.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state’s current death toll attributed to COVID-19 is 14,325, an increase of 47 from last week's report and an average of seven deaths per day.

More coronavirus coverage:







The state's cumulative number of cases is 1,766,860, including reinfections. New cases in the past week totaled 4,967, an average of about 710 new cases each day. New cases /increased about 475 from the previous report.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 again more than 90 days after an initial lab-confirmed positive test are considered to have a reinfection.

New cases reported in the area last week: Big Stone, 8; Chippewa, 16; Kandiyohi, 70; Lac qui Parle, 5; Meeker, 21; Pope, 27; Redwood, 18; Renville, 12; Stearns, 182; Swift, 17; Yellow Medicine, 19.

The state reported 426 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Feb. 14. That includes 384 people hospitalized in medical units, almost 90 more than the week before, and another 42 in intensive care units, eight more than the week before.

Hospitalizations had a seven-day average of 36 in ICUs and 350 in medical units. The daily average is higher for ICUs and for medical units.

As of Feb. 14, 4,009,981 Minnesotans, 72.1%, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 68% of the state's population, 3,785,111 people, have completed the vaccine series.

The number of people listed as being up-to-date with their vaccines, meaning they have had booster shots, is 1,347,239, which is 24.2% of Minnesotans. For ages 6 months through 4 years, up to date means a complete primary series. For ages 5 and older, up to date means a complete primary series and a bivalent booster dose when due.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 2022, the department began providing a weekly update, replacing the daily updates that began in spring 2020. The updates are released each Thursday at 11 a.m. and include data received as of 4 a.m. the preceding Tuesday.

When the report refers to numbers from last week, it refers to information gathered from Sunday through Saturday the week before the information is released.