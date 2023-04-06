50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

How Sandra from Duluth won a $500 gift card

She took advantage of a win-win scenario and ended up winning the prize. So…would that be a win-win-win? Regardless, you could be the next big winner.

auto-renew-winner-article-image.jpg
Today at 3:27 PM

Each quarter, Forum Communications offers the chance for subscribers to enter a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card. Entering is easy. It also happens to add a nice bit of convenience to your life. And it’s an easy way to stay informed on what’s going on in your community, too.

How does it work? Simple. When a subscriber updates their account to enroll in Auto Renew, their name automatically goes into the quarterly drawing. It’s that easy.

Sandra from Duluth, Minn., is our latest winner. She enrolled in Auto Renew earlier this year and was entered into the drawing and won $500!

Auto Renew is a feature available to all news subscribers. It puts your subscription on auto-pilot, eliminating the need to keep track of renewal dates and invoices and most importantly keeps your access to local news uninterrupted. It’s free to sign up, and you can cancel at any time.

Interested in the convenience of Auto Renew? Simply sign in to your account and click “Manage Your Subscriptions.” Or, let us walk you through it – call 1-320-235-1154 or email us at memberservices@wctrib.com.

What To Read Next
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3 in Tuktoyaktuk.jpg
Northland Outdoors
'3 Old Guys' await clutch parts on home stretch of snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
April 05, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
LondonLargeHeadShot2017.jpg
Sports
Bowling: Third time's the charm for former Willmar man
April 04, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Practice 032723.003.jpg
College
Tribune Notebook: Ridgewater Warriors see improvement
April 04, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
College
Ahead of Boston U clash, Gophers not intending to let the Frozen Four fun end anytime soon
April 05, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers