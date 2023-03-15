02/28/2023 STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI DISTRICT COURT Eighth Judicial District Case Type: Civil Other/Misc. Court File No. 34-CV-23-80 In the Matter of the Petition to Vacate CALHOUN ESTATES, in Government Lots 1 and 2, Section 16, Township 121, Range 33 West; Petition to Vacate Private Plat (Minn. Stat. § 505.14) ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE TO IRVING TOWNSHIP AND MINNESOTA COMMISSIONER OF NATURAL RESOURCES: IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on May 24, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at the Kandiyohi County Government Center, Willmar, Minnesota, and then or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard, show cause, if any there be, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows: The CALHOUN ESTATES plat is hereby vacated, subject to Irving Township’s retention of its rights in the dedicated road (165th Avenue NE) and utility easements. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order be served as follows: 1. At least 10 days before the hearing, personally upon the chair of the town board of the town where the land is situated (Irving Township). 2. At least 60 days before the hearing, by certified mail upon the Minnesota Commissioner of Natural Resources, because the land is adjacent to a public body of water. 3. Two weeks published and posted notice with the last publication to be at least ten days before the hearing. BY THE COURT /s/ Melissa Listug Judge of District Court 2023.02.28 Attorney for Petitioners: WILLENBRING, DAHL, WOCKEN & ZIMMERMANN, PLLC Laura L. Martin (0330176)(ds) 318 Main Street, PO Box 417 Cold Spring, MN 56320 Telephone: (320) 685-3678 (March 15 & 22, 2023) 201052