2023 ANNUAL U/G CONSTRUCTION Willmar Municipal Utilities is soliciting sealed bids for the installation of underground utilities in the city of Willmar. Bids will be accepted on or before 2:00 pm, CDT, on March 3, 2023. Bid documents may be requested from: Brian Hoover, Engineering Tech, WMU, 700 Litchfield Ave SW, PO Box 937, Willmar, MN 56201 or by email at bhoover@wmu.willmar.mn.us. (Feb. 11, 2023) 193090