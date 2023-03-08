23-115848 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 31, 2009 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $98,697.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Chad M. Butler, a married person and wife, Stephanie Butler MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100011911190404643 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: EverHome Mortgage Company SERVICER: MidFirst Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed April 15, 2009, Kandiyohi County Recorder, as Document Number 570848, reformed by Order recorded on October 21, 2019 as Document Number 661897 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC; thereafter assigned to MidFirst Bank LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section Thirty-four (34), Township One Hundred Seventeen (117), Range Thirty-six (36), described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) (which has also been described as beginning at the survey marker in the center of intersection of County Road No. 1 and County Road No. 75) From that point proceeding South along the center line of County Road No. 1, a distance of 1,048.00 feet to a point; thence in an easterly direction a distance of 218.00 feet parallel with the North line of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) (the North line also having previously been described as County Road No. 75) to the point of beginning; thence continuing for a distance of 550.00 feet in an easterly direction parallel to the North line of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) to a point; thence South 355.00 feet parallel with the center line of County Road No. 1 to a point; thence in a westerly direction and parallel with the North line of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) a distance of 550.00 feet to a point; thence North and parallel with the center line of County Road No. 1 a distance of 355.00 feet to the point of beginning, together with a perpetual, but non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress to County Road No. 1 on the present driveway between the property being conveyed and County Road No. 1. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 22881 105th St SW, Renville, MN 56284 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 20-034-0020 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE GOOD THROUGH FEBRUARY 13, 2023: $76,943.65 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 27, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2201 NE 23rd St. suite 101, Willmar, MN 56201 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 27, 2023, or the next business day if October 27, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: March 1, 2023 MidFirst Bank Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (March 8, 15, 22 & 29; April 5 & 12, 2023) 200829