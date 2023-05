A mechanic’s sale will be held on May 15, 2023 at Dans Diesel Inc. The time of the sale is at 2pm. The amount owed is $13,081.63. The reason for the sale is for non payment of repairs on a 2013 Kenworth T6 VIN# 1XKAD49X2BJ277055. Name of the owner is Mohamed Mhand, 1781 41st Ave NE, Willmar MN 56201. Any questions can be directed to Matt at Dans Diesel Inc. 320-995-6108. (May 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 222264