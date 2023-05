A mechanic’s sale will be held on May 19th, 2023 at Dans Diesel Inc. The time of the sale is at 2pm. The amount owed is $1,580.73. The reason for the sale is for non payment of repairs on a 2014 Ford F-350, VIN# 1FT8W3BT9EEB63282. Name of the owner is Joe Otteson, PO Box 789, Stanley ND, 58784. Any questions can be directed to Matt at Dans Diesel Inc. 320-995-6108. (May 10, 13 & 17, 2023) 222267